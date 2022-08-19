U.S. markets closed

Crepe Makers Market Size to Grow by USD 127.79 million with 37% of the contribution from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crepe Makers Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Crepe Makers Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the crepe makers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 127.79 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.18%. Technavio categorizes the global crepe makers market as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables industry. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the crepe makers market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

For more insights on scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing demand for energy-efficient electric crepe makers is a key factor influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are coming up with several models of energy-efficient crepe makers that consume less power, even when used for longer. The cost of electricity is rising across the globe. Therefore, consumers are looking for better substitutes for cooking and kitchen appliances. The easy portability of the appliance and its ease of cleaning are other factors that support the price and sales of electric crepe makers.

  • Market Challenge: The requirement for high initial capital investments will be a major challenge for the crepe makers market during the forecast period. The cost of investment in the manufacturing and distribution of cooking appliances continues to be a roadblock to market growth globally. Digital technologies are used in appliances to improve their functionality and performance. Hence, these devices are more in demand among consumers. The high initial capital investments are a challenge for the market as all companies are not financially strong enough to bear the cost of investment.

For more market dynamics and their impact analysis,  Request for Sample Report Now!

Market Segmentation Insights:

The crepe makers market report is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Resident), Product (Gas crepe and Electric crepe), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for crepe makers in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The rising rate of obesity among consumers in Canada, Mexico, and the US will facilitate the crepe makers' market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The crepe makers' market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing number of domestic and international players in the market has raised the volume turnover of the market. The presence of leading market players in Europe and North America has fueled the competition among players. These factors give rise to price gain in the market. Similarly, in developing regions, vendors are expanding their distribution channels and production facilities to enhance their businesses in emerging markets.

Some Key Companies Covered in the Report are:

  •  

Access Vendor Profiles with their key offerings and strategic initiatives, Download Sample Report PDF

Related Reports:

Residential Cooking Grills Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Air Fryer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Crepe Makers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 127.79 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.6

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aldi Stores Ltd., Argos Ltd., Beper S.r.l., Casselin SAS, CHEFMAN, Conair Corp., Dinesh Industries, Domu Brands Ltd., Equipex LLC, Euro Cuisine Inc., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, Paderno S.p.A., Restaurant Kitchen Equipment LLC, ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, Salton Corp., SCS Direct Inc., Stonewall Kitchen LLC, and Thor Commercial Cooking Equipment

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crepe-makers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-127-79-million-with-37-of-the-contribution-from-north-america---17-000-technavio-reports-301607602.html

SOURCE Technavio

