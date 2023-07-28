Crescendo Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CRESNDO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Crescendo Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CRESNDO) will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 on the 29th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Crescendo Corporation Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, Crescendo Corporation Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 4.9% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 51%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.14 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.05. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.8% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Crescendo Corporation Berhad's EPS has declined at around 4.9% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Crescendo Corporation Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Crescendo Corporation Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Crescendo Corporation Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

