Crescendo Equity expands presence in Niagara with acquisition of a 46 unit Thorold Apartment Building

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Crescendo Equity is very pleased to announce the 7 million dollar acquisition of the Parkview Apartments at 43 Ormond St S in Thorold, a 46 unit apartment building that was built in the 1990s.

The apartment is situated in a quaint neighbourhood of Thorold that is gentrifying. "There are great amenities, local retailers, prestigious schools, new condo projects, and beautiful parks." says Mathew Moxness. Bus routes make getting around the neighbourhood convenient and fast, with close proximity to Brock University.

Crescendo Equity's portfolio of multi-residential rental units in Canada has grown exponentially. With this acquisition, Crescendo's portfolio now comprises over 500 apartments in 6 communities across Canada.

Crescendo Equity looks forward to providing a wonderful living experience at the Parkview Apartments in Thorold.

