Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed at $17.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Crescent Capital BDC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.12 million, up 62.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $180.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.03% and +54.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.51, so we one might conclude that Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

