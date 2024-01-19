Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) closed the most recent trading day at $16.54, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.23% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 16.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $47.99 million, up 38.77% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Crescent Capital BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

