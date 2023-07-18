Is Crescent Energy Company's (NYSE:CRGY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Crescent Energy's (NYSE:CRGY) stock is up by a considerable 6.1% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Crescent Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Crescent Energy is:

32% = US$1.1b ÷ US$3.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.32 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Crescent Energy's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Crescent Energy has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 24% net income growth seen by Crescent Energy was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Crescent Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline).

Is Crescent Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Crescent Energy's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 7.2%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 93% of its profits. So it looks like Crescent Energy is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While Crescent Energy has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 27% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Crescent Energy's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

