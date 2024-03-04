Advertisement
Crescent Energy (CRGY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Crescent Energy (CRGY) reported $657.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $584.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +176.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crescent Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily net sales volumes - Natural Gas: 386 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 403.65 millions of cubic feet.

  • Average daily net sales volumes - Oil: 71 millions of barrels of oil versus 69.65 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average sales price per bbl - Oil and condensate (after effects of derivative settlements): $67.06 compared to the $65.63 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Average sales price per mcf - Natural gas (after effects of derivative settlements): $2.46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.56.

  • Average sales price per bbl - Natural gas liquids (after effects of derivative settlements): $22.50 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.59.

  • Average daily net sales volumes - Natural gas liquids: 30 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 26.65 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Crescent Energy here>>>

Shares of Crescent Energy have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

