U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.51
    +1.30 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,174.29
    +263.09 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,454.74
    -164.91 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.35
    +16.58 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.86 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.60
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0069 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8610
    -0.0520 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    +0.0047 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7400
    -1.1740 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,220.06
    -274.35 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    960.52
    -5.46 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Crescent Lufkin Reaches New Heights of Innovation with Shockforce G2

·2 min read

Tool manufacturer introduces improvements to its line of Crescent Lufkin Shockforce tape measures.

SPARKS, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Lufkin is once again equipping today's top tradesmen and tool users with the power, performance, and precision they need to make their mark.

&#x00201c;The new G2 design improves our entire family of Shockforce tapes,&#x00201d; says Kasandra Wilcox, Associate Product Manager.
“The new G2 design improves our entire family of Shockforce tapes,” says Kasandra Wilcox, Associate Product Manager.

Crescent Lufkin Reaches New Heights of Innovation with Shockforce G2.

This spring, Crescent Lufkin is unveiling its new standout, state-of-the-art Shockforce G2 measuring tapesthe next generation of its successful and innovative Shockforce product line.

"The new G2 design improves our entire family of Shockforce tapes," says Kasandra Wilcox, Associate Product Manager. "The wider, thicker blades deliver an extended 17-foot reach, saving time on jobsites. We've also upped the durability with a blade barrier coating that increases the blade life three times and an extra-strong case for greater durability. And just like the original Shockforce, these G2 tapes have steel rails protecting the lock button. They're the toughest tapes we've ever produced."

That's big news for today's tool users and professional tradesmen looking for measuring tools that can go the distance on any jobsite. Fortunately, Crescent's innovative, new Shockforce G2 tapes more than measure up to the competition.

About Crescent®
Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttools.com to learn more.

About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

If you would rather not receive further communications from Apex Tool Group, let us know by clicking HERE.

Apex Tool Group, 910 Ridgebrook Road, Suite 200, MD 21152 United States

(PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools)
(PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-lufkin-reaches-new-heights-of-innovation-with-shockforce-g2-301529311.html

SOURCE Crescent Tools

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fraud Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update:

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • $50bn wiped off Netflix as subscriber shock sparks market rout - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

    With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.

  • I have a government job and a small pension. I’m planning to work a few more years. Should I file for Social Security now or wait?

    A recent reader email introduced the very common question: Should I file for Social Security now or wait? The way Social Security benefits are calculated, from a “total benefits over your expected lifetime” perspective, filing at any age (for a single person) will result in a similar outcome for you. Read: Financial Face Off: When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • This inflation is driven by strong demand—not kinks in supply chains—and will likely persist

    Supply chains are disrupted, but that isn't enough of a headwind to keep economic output from booming, fueled by massive household savings

  • NatGas Sellers Eyeing $6.762 – $6.423 Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June natural gas futures contract early Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at $7.625.

  • EIA reports an 8 million-barrel weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels for the week ended April 15. The EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 2.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial and Operational Update

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to provide a financial and operational update for Q1 2022.

  • CalPERS backs Berkshire shareholder measure to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    CalPERS, the country's largest state public pension fund, disclosed Tuesday that it intends to vote for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder proposal that would replace Warren Buffett as chairman.