U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,931.33
    -1.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,613.02
    +90.27 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,965.50
    -82.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,256.11
    -16.78 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.72
    +1.67 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    -23.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    27.44
    +0.12 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3010
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    -0.0040 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8680
    -0.2120 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,217.37
    +3,712.79 (+7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.30
    +61.28 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,710.90
    -37.96 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,292.19
    -175.56 (-0.58%)
     

Crescent Point Announces Accretive Acquisition of Kaybob Duvernay Assets for $900 Million and Enhanced Free Cash Flow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·28 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Shell Canada Energy ("Shell"), an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, to acquire Shell's Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta (the "Assets") for $900 million (the "Acquisition"). The total consideration consists of $700 million in cash and 50 million common shares of Crescent Point.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strategic entry into a premier and established liquids rich play with greater than 10 years of high-return, low risk drilling inventory.

  • Strengthens expected 2021 excess cash flow generation to approximately $375 to $600 million, at US$50/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI.

  • Pro-forma 2021 guidance production of approximately 134,000 boe/d, primarily comprised of high-margin oil and liquids.

  • Improves netback by over seven percent by lowering royalty rates and reducing per boe operating and G&A expenses.

  • Lowers expected year-end 2021 leverage to approximately 2.3 to 1.6 times adjusted funds flow, at US$50/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI.

  • Enhances ESG profile through Assets with a low standing well count with minimal reclamation and a low emissions intensity.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE AND ASSET OVERVIEW

"We are excited to add the Kaybob Duvernay asset as a strategic core area to our portfolio, as its significant inventory of high-return locations and free cash flow profile provide an attractive and return enhancing opportunity for our shareholders," said Craig Bryksa, President and CEO of Crescent Point. "The Acquisition is aligned with our core principles to focus on strategic initiatives that enhance our balance sheet strength and sustainability. It is expected to enhance our free cash flow generation, leverage ratios and ESG profile. The depth of high-return drilling inventory also provides optionality within our capital allocation framework. We view the Kaybob assets as low-risk given that they have been delineated over the past decade and key infrastructure and market access are already in place."

Key attributes of the acquired Assets include the following:

  • Production of approximately 30,000 boe/d (57% condensate, 8% NGL and 35% shale gas);

  • Core of the condensate rich fairway with attractive reservoir characteristics, including higher pressure and pay thickness;

  • Approximately 500 net sections of contiguous land in the Kaybob area (approximately 325 net sections undeveloped);

  • 98 percent Crown land with limited expiry concerns and a high working interest of approximately 100 percent;

  • Approximately 200 net internally identified drilling locations, based on conservative well spacing of 600 meters, of which only 36 are booked as Proved plus Probable ("2P") in the independent evaluators report prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (the "McDaniel Report"). These locations are primarily comprised of two-mile horizontal wells;

  • High quality type wells with strong liquids rates and competitive full-cycle economics;

  • Significant owned and third party infrastructure currently in place, leading to lower expected future capital requirements; and

  • A royalty rate of approximately five percent and expected operating expenses of approximately $7.25 per boe.

Prior to the expected closing of the Acquisition in April 2021, Shell plans to bring a number of drilled and uncompleted wells on stream. As a result, production from the acquired Assets is expected to increase to approximately 35,000 boe/d during second quarter 2021. Crescent Point plans to manage these Assets to target a lower decline rate and longer-term production of approximately 30,000 boe/d. Following the initial period of flush production, the Company's pro-forma decline rate is expected to remain unchanged at approximately 25 percent.

Crescent Point will also seek opportunities to enhance returns over time through potential operational efficiencies and effective knowledge transfer. Crescent Point will combine its significant expertise in multi-well pad development and field technology, including experience gained from other North American resource plays with similar geology, along with the technical expertise provided by the Shell staff that will be joining the Company.

TRANSACTION DETAILS, METRICS AND FINANCIAL ACCRETION

As part of this Agreement, Crescent Point has agreed to acquire the Assets for $900 million. The Acquisition will be funded through a combination of $700 million in cash, accessed through the Company's credit facility, and 50 million Crescent Point common shares. Upon closing, Shell will own approximately 8.6 percent of the outstanding Crescent Point common shares.

With approximately 30,000 boe/d of production and assuming US$50/bbl WTI, the estimated acquisition metrics are as follows:

  • Less than 3.0 times net operating income based on an operating netback of approximately $30 per boe;

  • $30,000 per flowing boe; and

  • $12.87 per boe of 2P reserves of 107.4 MMboe as assigned by the independent evaluator, equating to a recycle ratio of over 2.0 times, including $483 million of undiscounted future development capital.

The acquired Assets are estimated to require approximately $180 million of annual capital to sustain approximately 30,000 boe/d of production, further enhancing the Company's free cash flow generation.

This Acquisition is expected to be accretive on all per share metrics. In particular, in the 12 month period following the closing of the Acquisition, excess cash flow per share is expected to double with adjusted funds flow per share increasing by greater than 25 percent, compared to Crescent Point's pre-acquisition expectations. These accretion metrics improve further on a debt-adjusted basis. In addition, the Company's adjusted funds flow netback is also expected to increase by over seven percent, driven by a lower royalty rate and anticipated per boe operating and general and administrative expense reductions.

The above mentioned transaction metrics and financial accretion are based on a price forecast of US$50/bbl WTI, CDN$2.50/mcf AECO and a US$/CDN $0.78 exchange rate. The effective date of the Acquisition is January 1, 2021.

Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisors to Crescent Point on this transaction. The Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, consents and regulatory approvals.

BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Crescent Point's pro-forma leverage ratio is expected to improve to approximately 2.3 to 1.6 times net debt to adjusted funds flow at the end of 2021, based on US$50/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI.

Upon closing of the Acquisition, Crescent Point's unutilized credit capacity on its current facilities is expected to total approximately $2.0 billion. The Company will continue to prioritize its balance sheet with the allocation of its excess cash flow and will remain active on potential acquisitions and dispositions as part of its focused asset strategy.

COMMITMENT TO ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

Crescent Point's purpose for 'Bringing energy to our world – the right way' highlights the Company's role to produce responsibly developed energy with ESG standards being top of mind.

This Acquisition further bolsters Crescent Point's ESG profile due to the low standing well count and minimal undiscounted uninflated asset retirement obligations of approximately $50 million associated with the Assets. The Liability Management Rating ("LMR") associated with these Assets is 7.9, well above the peer average in Alberta. The Company's corporate emissions intensity is also expected to improve with the addition of the Assets.

UPDATED 2021 GUIDANCE AND EXCESS CASH FLOW GENERATION

Crescent Point's revised annual guidance for 2021, which incorporates the impact of the announced Acquisition for the remainder of the year, assuming the anticipated closing in April 2021, includes annual average production of 132,000 to 136,000 boe/d and development capital expenditures of $575 million to $625 million. The Company's revised budget includes approximately $100 million of development capital expenditures expected to be directed to the newly acquired Kaybob Duvernay assets, with the balance of its program remaining unchanged from prior guidance.

On an annual pro-forma basis, Crescent Point's sustaining development capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $800 to $850 million to generate annual production that is in-line with, or exceeds, the current 2021 annual guidance range.

The Company's revised 2021 guidance is now expected to generate excess cash flow of approximately $375 million to $600 million, at US$50/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI, providing an increased opportunity to further enhance shareholder value. The Company will have approximately 30 percent of its pro-forma oil and liquids production, net of royalty interest, hedged through the remainder of 2021 upon closing of the Acquisition.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Crescent Point management will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. MT (6:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the announced Acquisition. A slide deck will accompany the conference call and can be found on Crescent Point's home page.

Participants can listen to this event online via webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1–888–390–0605.

The webcast will be archived for replay and can be accessed on Crescent Point's conference calls and webcasts webpage under the invest tab. The replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call.

Shareholders and investors can also find the Company's most recent investor presentation on Crescent Point's website.

2021 GUIDANCE

The Company's revised guidance for 2021 is as follows:


Prior

Revised

Total Annual Average Production (boe/d) (1)

108,000 – 112,000

132,000 – 136,000




Capital Expenditures



Development capital expenditures ($ million)

$475 - $525

$575 - $625

Capitalized G&A ($ million)

$33

$35

Total ($ million) (2)

$508 - $558

$610 - $660




Other Information for 2021 Guidance



Reclamation activities ($ million) (3)

$15

$15

Capital lease payments ($ million)

$20

$20

Annual operating expenses

$560 - $580 million

($14.00 - $14.50/boe)

$625 - $645 million

($12.75 - $13.25/boe)

Royalties

12.5% - 13.5%

11.5% - 12.5%



1)

The revised total annual average production (boe/d) is comprised of ~87% Oil & NGLs and 13% Natural Gas

2)

Land expenditures and net property acquisitions and dispositions are not included. Revised development capital expenditures is allocated as follows: 87% drilling & development and 13% facilities & seismic

3)

Reflects Crescent Point's portion of its expected total budget

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, the Company uses the terms "adjusted funds flow", "adjusted funds flow from operations", "adjusted funds flow from operations per share", "operating netback", "netback", "adjusted funds flow netback", "excess cash flow", "excess cash flow per share", "free cash flow" and "net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations". These terms do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted funds flow is equivalent to adjusted funds flow from operations. Adjusted funds flow from operations is calculated based on cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs and decommissioning expenditures funded by the Company. Adjusted funds flow from operations per share is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations divided by the number of weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Transaction costs are excluded as they vary based on the Company's acquisition and disposition activity and to ensure that this metric is more comparable between periods. Decommissioning expenditures are discretionary and are excluded as they may vary based on the stage of the Company's assets and operating areas. Management utilizes adjusted funds flow from operations and adjusted funds flow per share as a key measures to assess the ability of the Company to finance dividends, operating activities, capital expenditures and debt repayments. Adjusted funds flow from operations as presented is not intended to represent cash flow from operating activities, net income or loss or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Operating netback is calculated on a per boe basis as oil and gas sales (based on average price received), less royalties, operating and transportation expenses. Netback is equivalent to adjusted funds flow from operations netback. Adjusted funds flow from operations netback is calculated on a per boe basis as operating netback less net purchased products, realized derivative gains and losses, general and administrative expenses, interest on long-term debt, foreign exchange, cash-settled share-based compensation and certain cash items, excluding transaction costs, foreign exchange on US dollar long-term debt and certain non-cash items. Operating netback and adjusted funds flow from operations netback are common metrics used in the oil and gas industry and are used by management to measure operating results on a per boe basis to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Excess cash flow is calculated as free cash flow less dividends. Free cash flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations less capital expenditures, payments on lease liability, asset retirement obligations and other cash items (excluding net acquisitions and dispositions). Excess cash flow per share is calculated as excess cash flow divided by the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Management utilizes free cash flow and excess cash flow as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to finance dividends, potential share repurchases, debt repayments and returns-based growth.

Net debt is calculated as long-term debt plus accounts payable and accrued liabilities and long-term compensation liability net of equity derivative contracts, less cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits, long-term investments, excluding the unrealized foreign exchange on translation of US dollar long-term debt. Management utilizes net debt as a key measure to assess the liquidity of the Company.

Net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations is calculated as the period end net debt divided by the sum of adjusted funds flow from operations for the trailing four quarters. The ratio of net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations is used by management to measure the Company's overall debt position and to measure the strength of the Company's balance sheet. Crescent Point monitors this ratio and uses this as a key measure in making decisions regarding financing, capital spending and dividend levels.

Management believes the presentation of the Non-GAAP measures above provide useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Notice to US Readers

The oil and natural gas reserves contained in this press release have generally been prepared in accordance with Canadian disclosure standards, which are not comparable in all respects of United States or other foreign disclosure standards. For example, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") generally permits oil and gas issuers, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves (as defined in SEC rules), but permits the optional disclosure of "probable reserves" and "possible reserves" (each as defined in SEC rules). Canadian securities laws require oil and gas issuers, in their filings with Canadian securities regulators, to disclose not only proved reserves (which are defined differently from the SEC rules) but also probable reserves and permits optional disclosure of "possible reserves", each as defined in NI 51-101. Accordingly, "proved reserves", "probable reserves" and "possible reserves" disclosed in this news release may not be comparable to US standards, and in this news release, Crescent Point has disclosed reserves designated as "proved plus probable reserves". Probable reserves are higher-risk and are generally believed to be less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than proved reserves. "Possible reserves" are higher risk than "probable reserves" and are generally believed to be less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than "probable reserves". In addition, under Canadian disclosure requirements and industry practice, reserves and production are reported using gross volumes, which are volumes prior to deduction of royalties and similar payments. The SEC rules require reserves and production to be presented using net volumes, after deduction of applicable royalties and similar payments. Moreover, Crescent Point has determined and disclosed estimated future net revenue from its reserves using forecast prices and costs, whereas the SEC rules require that reserves be estimated using a 12-month average price, calculated as the arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period. Consequently, Crescent Point's reserve estimates and production volumes in this news release may not be comparable to those made by companies using United States reporting and disclosure standards. Further, the SEC rules are based on unescalated costs and forecasts. All amounts in the news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any "financial outlook" or "future oriented financial information" in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities regulation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "intend", "projected", "sustain", "continues", "strategy", "potential", "projects", "grow", "take advantage", "estimate", "expected unutilized credit capacity", "well-positioned" and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, among other things, to the following: the expectation of greater than 10 years of high-return, low risk drilling inventory in the Assets; 2021 excess cash flow generation of approximately $375 to $600 million, at US$50/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI; pro-forma 2021 production guidance of approximately 134,000 boe/d; improved netback of over seven percent; leverage expectations of approximately 2.3 to 1.6 times adjusted funds flow at the end of 2021, at US$50/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI; expected benefits of the Acquisition including improved free cash flow generation, reduced financial leverage; enhanced ESG profile, and a significant depth of high-return drilling inventory creating additional optionality within the Company's capital allocation framework; that the Kaybob assets are low-risk; the Assets key attributes, including expected production of 30,000 boe/d, approximately 200 net internally identified drilling locations, lower expected future capital requirements, and excepted royalty rates and operating expenses; the Acquisition's expected closing timing; Shell's plans to bring a number of drilled and uncompleted wells on-stream prior to closing of the Acquisition and the corresponding expected production increases of the Assets in Q2 2021; Crescent Point's management plans for the assets and the corresponding decline rate and production; Shell's percentage ownership of Crescent Point common shares following the Acquisition; estimated acquisition metrics, including net operating income, operating netback, price per flowing boe and price per 2P reserves; estimated capital required to sustain the Assets' production of approximately 30,000 boe/d; that the Acquisition is accretive on all per share metrics and are expected to improve further on a debt-adjusted basis; the expectation that Crescent Point's excess cash flow per share is expected to double with adjusted funds flow per share increasing by over 25 percent, in the 12 month period following the closing of the Acquisition; the expectation that the Company's adjusted funds flow netback is expected to increase by over seven percent; the Company's expected pro-forma leverage ratio; Crescent Point's expected unutilized credit capacity on its current facilities following the Acquisition; the Company's continued prioritization of its balance sheet with the allocation of its excess cash flow and its expectation that it will remain active on potential acquisitions and dispositions as part of its focused asset strategy; the expectation that the acquisition further bolsters Crescent Point's ESG profile due to the low standing well count and minimal undiscounted uninflated asset retirement obligations of approximately $50 million associated with the Assets; the expectation that the Company's corporate emissions intensity will improve with the addition of the Assets; Crescent Point's revised annual guidance for 2021, including annual average production of 132,000 to 136,000 boe/d and development capital expenditures of $575 to $625 million, capitalized G&A of $35 million, reclamation activities of $15 million, capital lease payments of $20 million, annual operating expenses of $625 -$645 million (and associated boe amounts), and royalties of 11.5%-12.5%; the Company's revised budget including approximately $100 million of development capital expenditures expected to be directed to the newly acquired Kaybob Duvernay Assets, with the balance of its program remaining unchanged from prior guidance; on an annual pro-forma basis, Crescent Point's sustaining development capital expenditures to generate annual production that is in-line with, or exceeds, the current 2021 annual guidance range; the expectation of generating 2021 excess cash flow of approximately $375 to $600 million, at US$50/bbl to US$60/bbl WTI; and hedging expectations.

Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. Actual reserve values may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

All forward-looking statements are based on Crescent Point's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. Crescent Point believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this report should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such statements, including those material risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 under "Risk Factors", our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information" and for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 under "Risk Factors", "Commodity Derivatives", "Liquidity and Capital Resources", "Changes in Accounting Policy" and "Guidance". The material assumptions are disclosed herein and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, under the headings "Capital Expenditures", "Liquidity and Capital Resources", "Critical Accounting Estimates", "Risk Factors", "Changes in Accounting Policies" and "Outlook" and are disclosed in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 under the headings "Commodity Derivatives", "Liquidity and Capital Resources", "COVID-19", "Critical Accounting Estimates", "Changes in Accounting Policy" and "Guidance". In addition, risk factors include: financial risk of marketing reserves at an acceptable price given market conditions; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas, decisions or actions of OPEC and non-OPEC countries in respect of supplies of oil and gas; delays in business operations or delivery of services due to pipeline restrictions, rail blockades, outbreaks, blowouts and business closures and social distancing measures mandated by public health authorities in response to COVID-19; the risk of carrying out operations with minimal environmental impact; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; risks and uncertainties related to oil and gas interests and operations on Indigenous lands; economic risk of finding and producing reserves at a reasonable cost; uncertainties associated with partner plans and approvals; operational matters related to non-operated properties; increased competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves and undeveloped lands; competition for and availability of qualified personnel or management; incorrect assessments of the value and likelihood of acquisitions and dispositions, and exploration and development programs; unexpected geological, technical, drilling, construction, processing and transportation problems; availability of insurance; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; stock market volatility; general economic, market and business conditions, including uncertainty in the demand for oil and gas and economic activity in general as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties associated with regulatory approvals; uncertainty of government policy changes; the impact of the implementation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement; uncertainty regarding the benefits and costs of acquisitions and dispositions, including the Acquisition; failure to complete acquisitions and dispositions, including the Acquisition; uncertainties associated with credit facilities and counterparty credit risk; changes in income tax laws, tax laws, crown royalty rates and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; the wide-ranging impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on demand, health and supply chain; and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as these are interdependent and Crescent Point's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crescent Point's operations or financial results are included in Crescent Point's reports on file with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Crescent Point undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so pursuant to applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Crescent Point or persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Reserves and Drilling Data

Where applicable, a barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6Mcf:1bbl) has been used based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including "netback", "recycle ratio" and "decline rate". These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. Readers are cautioned as to the reliability of oil and gas metrics used in this press release. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide investors with measures to compare the Company's performance over time; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the Company's future performance, which may not compare to the Company's performance in previous periods, and therefore should not be unduly relied upon.

Recycle ratio is calculated as operating netback divided by finding and development (F&D) costs. Management uses recycle ratio for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company's performance over time.

Operating netback is calculated on a per boe basis as oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating and transportation expenses. Netback is used by management to measure operating results on a per boe basis to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Decline rate is the reduction in the rate of production from one period to the next. This rate is usually expressed on an annual basis. Management uses decline rate to assess future productivity of the Company's assets.

Certain terms used herein but not defined are defined in National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), CSA Staff Notice 51-324 – Revised Glossary to NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("CSA Staff Notice 51-324") and/or the COGE Handbook and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGE Handbook, as the case may be.

For additional information regarding netbacks, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

The Company retained McDaniel to evaluate the reserves associated with the Assets and prepare the McDaniel Report on the Assets. The statement of reserves data and other oil and gas information set forth in this press release is dated February 11, 2021. The effective date of the reserves information provided herein is December 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated, and the preparation date is February 11, 2021, and McDaniel prepared the McDaniel Report in accordance with the standards contained in NI 51-101 and the COGE Handbook that were in effect at the relevant time. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For these reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Company's actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

The estimates for reserves for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. This press release contains estimates of the net present value of the Company's future net revenue from our reserves. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of our reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of natural gas liquids. The Company has disclosed condensate separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that presenting the two commodities separately provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. This press release discloses approximately 200 potential net drilling locations of which 36 are booked as proved plus probable. Proved plus probable locations consist of proposed drilling locations identified in the McDaniel Report that have proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable, attributed to them. The Company's ability to drill and develop these locations and the drilling locations on which the Company actually drills wells depends on a number of uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, the availability of capital, equipment and personnel, oil and natural gas prices, costs, inclement weather, seasonal restrictions, drilling results, additional geological, geophysical and reservoir information that is obtained, production rate recovery, gathering system and transportation constraints, the net price received for commodities produced, regulatory approvals and regulatory changes. As a result of these uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the potential future drilling locations that the Company has identified will ever will be drilled and, if drilled, that such locations will result in additional crude oil, natural gas or NGLs produced. As such, the Company's actual drilling activities may differ materially from those presently identified, which could adversely affect the company's business.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CRESCENT POINT ENERGY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Borggard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning and Capital Markets, or

Shant Madian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Telephone: (403) 693-0020 Toll-free (US and Canada): 888-693-0020 Fax: (403) 693-0070

Address: Crescent Point Energy Corp. Suite 2000, 585 - 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary AB T2P 1G1

www.crescentpointenergy.com

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-point-announces-accretive-acquisition-of-kaybob-duvernay-assets-for-900-million-and-enhanced-free-cash-flow-301230377.html

SOURCE Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) cut its positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and piled on stocks of drug, telecom, and oil companies in the latest quarter, according to filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company shed its Apple stake by 6% to 887 million shares in the quarter, but at the same time has upped its investments in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) by 20%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) by 11%, and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK) by 28%. The conglomerate increased its exposure to T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) by 1.36% to 5.2 million shares and also added 146.7 million shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ). See Also: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic Berkshire picked up a fresh stake of 48.5 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares and increased its investment in The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) by 34%. Other changes include a 59% cut in exposure to Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and a 28% cut in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE: SU) stake. Why It Matters: Apple is still the largest single investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, as of the latest 13F filing, and the investment is worth about $120 billion. See Also: Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% lower at $133.19 on Tuesday and fell another 0.41% in the after-hours session. In the after-hours trading on Tuesday — AbbVie shares were up 0.42% at $104.64. Bristol-Myers shares rose 0.34% to $59.60. T-Mobile shares rose 0.86% to $123.05. Verizon shares shot up 3.05% to $55.80 in the after-hours trading, while Chevron shares rose 2.54% to $95.50. Wells Fargo shares were down 0.11% in the after-hours. Kroger and Suncor shares remained largely unchanged. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.23% higher at $369,333. The company’s class B shares closed 1.15% higher at $245.28 and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese MediaWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sued for Securities Fraud Over GameStop Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.The proposed class action against Gill, who adopted the YouTube nickname “Roaring Kitty,” was filed Tuesday in federal court in Massachusetts. The suit said Gill was actually a licensed securities professional who manipulated the market to profit himself. Gill touted GameStop shares through an extensive social media presence on Youtube, Twitter and Reddit, where he used a more profane alias.“Gill’s deceitful and manipulative conduct not only violated numerous industry regulations and rules, but also various securities laws by undermining the integrity of the market for GameStop shares,” the suit said. “He caused enormous losses not only to those who bought option contracts, but also to those who fell for Gill’s act and bought GameStop stock during the market frenzy at greatly inflated prices.”The suit was filed by the securities class action firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of Christian Iovin of Washington state and similarly situated individuals. Iovin sold $200,000 worth of call options on GameStop shares when the stock was below $100. The stock quickly eclipsed $400 a share, forcing him to buy the calls back at elevated prices.Gill became one of the public faces of the GameStop rally that has been a Wall Street obsession this year. The stock’s stratospheric rise appeared to pit scrappy individual investors against sophisticated hedge funds who were heavily shorting the troubled mall retailer. Some funds lost billions of dollars covering their positions as GameStop shares surged more than 1,700% during one stretch in January.Congressional TestimonyThe GameStop rally has also attracted the attention of politicians, and Gill is scheduled to testify Thursday before the House Financial Services Committee, along with executives from Robinhood Markets, Citadel LLC, Melvin Capital Management and Reddit.In prepared testimony for his Congressional appearance, provided in advance by his lawyer in response to questions about the lawsuit, Gill said his previous work in the financial industry never included trading securities or advising clients. He also denied trying to artificially pump up GameStop shares and said he truly believed in the company’s future potential.“I did not solicit anyone to buy or sell the stock for my own profit,” Gill plans to testify. “I did not belong to any groups trying to create movements in the stock price. I never had a financial relationship with any hedge fund. I had no information about GameStop except what was public. I did not know any people inside the company, and I never spoke to any insider.”‘Millionaires’ in DecemberIt’s unclear how much money Gill made from his GameStop shares, though he said in his testimony that he and his family were “millionaires” when the stock reached $20 in December, far below the heights it would reach a month later. Those gains have largely evaporated in recent weeks, with the stock trading around $47 on Wednesday afternoon.The lawsuit claims Gill, who has been written about extensively by Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and others, was far from being an amateur stock picker. Rather, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst who holds multiple broker licenses and was previously employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. The lawsuit also named Mass Mutual and a brokerage subsidiary of the company as defendants, saying they had an obligation to supervise Gill’s activities in the market.A spokeswoman for Mass Mutual said the company was reviewing the matter and had no comment.“In order to motivate amateur traders, Gill fashioned himself as a kind of Robin Hood and characterized securities professionals as villians,” the lawsuit said. “Gill, however, is no amateur. For many years, he actively worked as a professional in the investment and financial industries.”The case is Iovin v. Gill, 21-cv-10264, U.S. District Court District, District of Massachusetts (Springfield).(Updates with Gill’s planned testimony to Congress)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve, Tesla 'Confidence' Stem Growth Sell-Off; Twilio, Tilray Lead Earnings Movers

    Fed comments and "confidence" in Tesla stock helped growth stocks pare losses, but investors should pay attention. Twilio and Tilray led earnings movers late.

  • Tilray Results Beat Some Views As Rally In Marijuana Stocks Loses Steam

    Tilray reports fourth-quarter earnings after the close today, as its shares and other marijuana stocks gave up huge gains.

  • Warren Buffett is right to bet big on 5G: former Cisco CEO

    Former Cisco CEO John Chambers weighs in on Warren Buffett's big bets on 5G.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite indicator is at a dangerous level, but he just bought these stocks anyway

    Warren Buffett goes on the hunt for stocks in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing.

  • Big Freeze in Texas Is Becoming a Global Oil Market Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- What began as a power issue for a handful of U.S. states is rippling into a shock for the world’s oil market.More than 4 million barrels a day of output -- almost 40% of the nation’s crude production -- is now offline, according to traders and executives. One of the world’s biggest oil refining centers has seen output drastically cut back. The waterways that help U.S. oil flow to the rest of the world have been disrupted for much of the week.“The market is underestimating the amount of oil production lost in Texas due to the bad weather,” said Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at commodity giant Trafigura Group.Brent crude surged to within 25 cents of $65 a barrel on Wednesday, a level not seen since last January. Ten months ago it slumped below $16 because of a demand shock caused by Covid-19. In the past the weather-related disruption would largely have been a U.S. issue. Now it’s unmistakably global. Crude markets in Europe are rallying as traders replace lost U.S. exports. OPEC and its allies must decide how much longer they keep millions of barrels of their supply off the market.Estimates for how long the outages may last have gotten progressively longer in recent days as analysts try to figure out the timespan involved in thawing out infrastructure, especially in those areas where freezing weather isn’t the norm.Higher EstimatesAt first, traders and consultants expected a hit to U.S. production that would last between two and three days. Now it’s looking unlikely that things will start to recover much before the weekend.That means ever more barrels are being removed from the global market. Citigroup Inc. said it expects a production loss of 16 million barrels through early March, but some trader estimates are now almost double that. Vast swaths of production in the Permian -- the heartland of U.S. shale output -- have been shut in.The result has been a surge in the value of crude barrels in other parts of the world. North Sea traders have been frantically bidding for the region’s cargoes this week as replacements are sought for U.S. crude exports. As Europe’s supplies have gotten more expensive, Asian buyers have been snapping up Middle Eastern shipments at higher premiums.And though headline crude futures are at their highest level in over a year, they’re yet to rip higher because the loss of refining capacity is equally acute. The country’s largest plant has closed, and at least 3 million barrels a day of processing got taken offline. Traders are rushing to send millions of barrels of diesel across the Atlantic to the U.S., a potential boon for Europe’s downtrodden refining industry.Gasoline Machine“The Gulf Coast is a gasoline machine and sends products across the U.S. as well as international markets,” said Kitt Haines, analyst at consultant Energy Aspects. “For a brief period at least, this could help European refining.”The result is going to mean a mixed picture for U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. While gasoline production has been hit by the spate of refinery outages, there are also far fewer drivers on the roads than normal. Stockpiles of heating fuels like propane and diesel -- for which demand was already soaring before this week’s weather -- are set to fall sharply.All of which leaves Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries keenly watching the forecast for Texas’s weather.April DecisionThe group is yet to decide on its output plans for April, but OPEC’s largest producer surprised oil markets earlier in the year by cutting an extra million barrels a day of supply in February and March. That leaves spare capacity on the sidelines at a time when the market is clamoring for extra barrels.“The market is turning into a wild animal for OPEC+ to control,” said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC. “The weather is having an unbelievable impact on global supply and demand.”A thaw is coming, though. On Friday, temperatures in Midland -- the de facto capital of shale production -- will reach 45 Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius). That will rise to 56 Fahrenheit on Saturday, allowing crude production to restart. On Monday, Midland hit -2 Fahrenheit, its lowest temperature in more than 30 years.For the time being, the great unknown remains how long output -- and the rest of the region’s oil infrastructure -- will take to recover in full.“Evidence from the last great Permian freeze off is that it can come back very quickly,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “But refineries are more likely to be prone to prolonged damage.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations. Palantir stock also faces a test on Thursday when its IPO lock-up period expires.

  • Tilray pot sales jump ahead of Aphria merger, stock gains more than 10%

    Tilray Inc. narrowed losses and boosted revenue in the final three months of 2020, as it prepared to merge with fellow Canadian marijuana company Aphria Inc.

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • The IRS says it’s done sending stimulus checks for now — here’s how to get your money if you were eligible and missed out

    The IRS issued more than 307 million direct payments worth a combined $412 billion during the first and second round of stimulus checks.

  • Jerry Jones-Owned Gas Driller Hits ‘Jackpot’ on Price Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas producer owned by Dallas billionaire Jerry Jones is cashing in on a surge in prices for the fuel as a brutal freeze grips the central U.S., leaving millions without power.Comstock Resources Inc. has been able to sell gas from its Haynesville Shale wells in East Texas and northern Louisiana at premium prices since Thursday. As demand jumps amid the cold, gas at some regional hubs has soared past $1,000 per million British thermal units.Gas from Comstock’s Haynesville wells was sold on the spot market for between $15 and $179 per thousand cubic feet, chief financial officer Roland Burns said Wednesday on an earnings call. That translates to between $15.55 and $186 per million British thermal units.“This week is like hitting the jackpot with some of these incredible prices,“ Burns said. “Frankly, we were able to sell at super premium prices for a material amount of production.“Gas production has tumbled to a four-year low as a polar blast triggers blackouts across Texas and other central U.S. states, freezes liquids inside of pipes and forces wells to shut. Producers may take until March to fully restore supplies due to equipment damage, according to Charles Nevle, senior director for North American gas at IHS Markit.At the Henry Hub in Louisiana, the delivery benchmark for futures in New York, spot gas traded at $20 or higher on Wednesday morning, according to two traders. That compares with a settlement of $16.13 on Tuesday and just $3.73 a week ago.Supply for next-day delivery at the Oneok Gas Transportation hub in Oklahoma traded at $1,250 per million British thermal units on Wednesday, according to David Hoy, a trader at Dynasty Power in Calgary. That’s up from $999 on Tuesday, and just $9 a week ago.(Adds Wednesday’s natural gas prices in sixth, seventh paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Should AT&T Or Verizon Try To Acquire Nokia In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors as to if 5G wireless giants AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) or Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) should acquire Nokia (NYSE: NOK) in 2021: AT&T should buy Nokia Verizon should buy Nokia Neither should buy Nokia Given AT&T and Verizon are the nation’s largest wireless carriers, it’s expected they will be the most competitive companies angling for the largest market share of 5G cellular technology in the coming years. Verizon is the largest U.S. wireless carrier, serving about 89 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers. AT&T is the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, with 63 million postpaid and 16 million prepaid phone customers. Verizon + Nokia: As far as active business relationships are concerned, in October Verizon teamed up with Nokia to offer private 5G capabilities to enterprises across Europe and Asia-Pacific territories. Private 5G will enable organizations to deliver mission-critical and real-time capabilities and Verizon's continued investment in 5G and network-as-a-service strategy, the companies said. See Also: How To Buy Verizon Stock AT&T + Nokia: As is the case with Verizon, it’s no secret AT&T and Nokia have an active partnership in place to leverage their 5G technologies. The agreement between AT&T and Nokia highlights how AT&T’s enterprise customers can connect and manage a multitude of Internet of Things (IoT) devices on their networks, leveraging Nokia WING’s capabilities, including increased performance and flexibility, and lower latency. The current AT&T-Nokia partnership also underscores how, as IoT networks transition to 5G and with Nokia WING also supporting 5G network slicing, AT&T will be able to partition its 5G network into multiple networks that can deliver specific capabilities to its IoT customers and support various use cases. Survey Says: While the 5G partnership caught the eye of our respondents, only 28% felt Verizon should move forward with completing an M&A with Nokia by the end of the year. About 30% of respondents believe an AT&T-Nokia makes sense in 2021. Meanwhile, 42% of respondents told us both AT&T and Verizon ought not attempt an M&A deal in 2021. Many respondents simply believe Nokia has the possibility to revamp itself, or that Nokia simply carries too much debt for AT&T and Verizon to bother taking on. Nokia's long-term debt stands at $5.1 billion at the time of publication. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why MicroVision, Verizon And Slack Are MovingWe Asked 1,000 Readers If Tesla Or Nio Makes The Cooler-Looking EV© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • When will your next stimulus check go out? Congress has a deadline

    Congressional leaders may shift into an even faster gear in a race against the calendar.

  • Apple stock breaks below post-COVID uptrend line after largest shareholders disclose share sales

    Shares of Apple Inc. sank toward a one-month low Wednesday, and broke below two key chart levels in the process, after the technology behemoth's two largest shareholders disclosed that they trimmed their stakes.

  • Warren Buffett Dumped GOLD Stock Ahead Of Gold-Price Death Cross

    Massive new fiscal spending under Democrats supports the gold bull case long term, but faster Fed tightening could weigh on gold for a while.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Today, we’re looking at two small-cap biotech firms whose stocks have struck a rut. Each company has hit a recent clinical setback that sent the share price falling, erasing previous gains and sending it back down to low levels. Setbacks of this sort are not uncommon in the biotech industry, and in fact highlight the risk and speculative nature of the industry. So what should investors do, when a stock collapses? Is this a matter of poor fundamentals? And has the stock’s price found its low point yet? That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, some 5-star analysts see an attractive entry point for both. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that these two tickers have earned Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast strong upside potential. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first beaten-down name we're looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s. The company's lead candidate is COR388, also called atuzaginstat. Atuzaginstat is currently under investigation in the GAIN trial, a study of its efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease. The trial is fully enrolled, with 643 patients, and the company was moving toward an open label enrollment (OLE) section of the Phase 2/3 study. During a routine regulatory update, Cortexyme announced that the OLE phase would be halted, although the primary GAIN study will continue, with results due to be released in Q4 2021. The announcement of the partial halt triggered a 35% drop in share price. The partial hold was prompted by adverse events on the liver during the atuzaginstat trial. The hepatic symptoms were reversible and showed no long-term lasting effects. The FDA reviewed these records, and in collaboration with Cortexyme the decision was made to hold the OLE while continuing with GAIN. This decision allows the main thrust of the program to continue, while working out a new protocol for the OLE. The purpose of the OLE is to test long-term efficacy and tolerability of the drug. In a review of Cortexyme after the announcement, HC Wainwright’s 5-star analyst Andrew Fein noted, “Cortexyme's announcement of a partial clinical hold on the OLE study of atuzaginstat is disappointing, but the reversible nature of the liver toxicity might provide some ray of hope for Cortexyme. We believe that the pivotal trial's continuation suggests that the drug-induced liver injury might not be severe enough to halt the program.” Turning to the near-term, Fein adds, “Continuation of the GAIN trial is encouraging despite the partial hold on OLE. It suggests that FDA plans to wait for the additional data from the pivotal trial before coming to any conclusion. Management shared that nearly one-third of the GAIN patients have completed the study and way past the 12-week time point, suggesting that they are out of risk.” To this end, Fein rates CRTX a Buy, and his $76 price target indicates confidence in a 147% growth potential. (To watch Fein’s track record, click here) Overall, Cortexyme has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 6 recent reviews breaking down 4 to 1 to 1, Buy-Hold-Sell. The stock’s $83.60 average price target suggests that Wall Street sees a high potential here, on the order of ~170% upside from the trading price of $30.74. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Immunovant (IMVT) Next up is Immunovant, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical research firm, focused on developing treatments for patients with autoimmune disorders, a class of diseases in which the immune system attacks the patient’s own body. The firm’s lead drug candidate, IMVT-1401, is undergoing trials as a treatment for thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The drug described as “a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody,” delivered by subcutaneous injection. On February 2, Immunovant’s stock plunged 42%, and it has been falling ever since. The precipitating factor was an announcement by the company that IMVT-1401 has had its Phase 2b clinical trial, for thyroid eye disease, halted temporarily, due to patients experiencing dangerous rises in their LDL levels. LDLs are the potentially harmful form of cholesterol, which have been connected to cardiovascular disease. Despite the clinical setback, Stiffel’s 5-star analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on IMVT shares, along with a $28 price target. This figure suggests a 52% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) “Interestingly, increases have only been seen in TED patients, and our review of the literature suggests a few things: (1) it's likely this is TED specific given the biology- see below for details, but we don't think similar LDL increases will be seen in other indications outside TED; and (2) other anti-thyroid therapies used in Graves/TED also see similar increases in LDL, which end up being transient. We think IMVT-1401, in away, is replicating this mechanism," the analyst noted. Archila summed up, "While we will need to see additional data from the company to confirm... we don't think this program is dead.” Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus view on IMVT would suggest that Wall Street generally agrees with Archila’s assessment. This rating is derived from 8 recent reviews, which include 7 Buys and only a single Hold. The average price target here stands at $40.38, implying ~121% upside for the next 12 months. (See IMVT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Elon Musk Loses No. 1 Status As Tesla Stock Falls, But SpaceX Value Jumps

    Jeff Bezos is again the richest person in the world, reclaiming his title from Elon Musk, who has seen his wealth lag with the recent drop in Tesla stock.

  • Bill Gates Says 'Underestimating' Elon Musk 'Not A Good Idea'

    Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates praised Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk's contributions on mitigating climate change in a New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) podcast this week. What Happened: “Well, it’s important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made,” the billionaire-philanthropist said on NYT opinion writer Kara Swisher’s twice-weekly podcast “Sway.” “Underestimating Elon is not a good idea,” Gates added. Why It Matters: The Microsoft co-founder's comments follow Musk's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast where he expressed a belief that Gates had a short position on Tesla stock, Electrek reported. “I also heard that at one point he had a large short position. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it seems weird,” said Musk. “People I know who know the situation pretty well, I asked them 'are you sure?' and they said 'yes, he has a huge short position on Tesla.' That didn’t work out too well.” See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock Last year, Gates had said that electric trucks would never be a “practical solution” for carrying heavy loads over large distances. Musk was dismissive of Gates’ knowledge of electric vehicles and said “he has no clue.” On an earlier occasion, Musk had expressed displeasure over Gates’ purchase of a Porsche Taycan and described conversations with the former Microsoft executive as “underwhelming.” Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $796.22 on Tuesday and fell 0.6% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed nearly 0.5% lower at $243.70 and declined 0.18% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo Courtesy: UK Department for International Development via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's SpaceX Gets 60% Higher Valuation In Latest Funding Round At B: ReportWhy Apple Getting Increasingly Serious About Making Cars? 'Transportation' Dwarfs 'Smartphone' Market, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Joe Biden just gave homeowners an even longer break from mortgage payments

    As part of COVID-19 relief, you can now keep your home loan on pause for up to 18 months.