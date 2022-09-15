U.S. markets closed

Crescent® Releases Innovative New Demolition Tools

·2 min read

Major tool manufacturer launches dynamic demolition tool line.

SPARKS, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Tools, a premier hand tool brand, releases a new line of demolition products including Flat, Adjustable, and Indexing Pry Bars, Standard and Indexing Nail Pullers, Molding Bars, Wrecking Bars and several Specialty Demolition Tools. These wrecking and demolition tools deliver powerful innovation for easier access in tight spaces, minimized damage to finished areas, and added safety.

Crescent Tools (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools)
Crescent Tools (PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools)

According to Ethan Bolderson, Product Manager, this line of demolition tools will make a huge impact on the jobsite.

"When designing these tools, we wanted to address four primary pain points: an inability to get the best leverage that often means having to use multiple pry tools on a single job; dull, unsharpened edges that make it difficult to pry between finished materials; a general lack of durability; and awkward ergonomics, resulting in heavy, uncomfortable prying tools that ultimately lower productivity," says Ethan Bolderson, Product Manager at Crescent Tools. "Each tool from our new Wrecking and Pry Bar lineup is designed to deliver better leverage, has sharp, ground edges to pry tight materials, provides double the durability of other pry tools, and has ergonomic, comfort grips. It's our way of always providing the highest quality and innovation for our core customers."

The new Crescent Wrecking and Pry Bar line is available as individual pieces. To view the full product offering and purchase in-store or online, please visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®
Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttools.com for more info.

About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

 

Crescent Tools' new line of demolition products
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-releases-innovative-new-demolition-tools-301625898.html

SOURCE Crescent Tools

