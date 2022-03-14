U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.06
    -7.27 (-6.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.40
    -28.60 (-1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.88 (-3.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0952
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3006
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1440
    +0.8640 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,873.95
    +140.81 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.36
    +8.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Crescent View Surgery Center Has Become The First Facility In The Greater New Orleans Area To Utilize The Aurora Zip® Lumbar Fusion Device

·3 min read

NEW ORLEANS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent View Surgery Center has become the first facility in the greater New Orleans area to utilize the Aurora ZIP® lumbar fusion device. As an alternative to more invasive lumbar fusion surgery, the Aurora ZIP® lumbar fusion procedure is a treatment option for patients who might have otherwise failed more traditional therapies for their low back and leg pain.

ABOVE: Dr. Suneil Jolly performs the Aurora ZIP lumbar fusion procedure. BELOW: Louisiana Pain Specialists Team
ABOVE: Dr. Suneil Jolly performs the Aurora ZIP lumbar fusion procedure. BELOW: Louisiana Pain Specialists Team

Crescent View Surgery Center has become the first facility in the greater New Orleans area to utilize the Aurora ZIP® lumbar fusion device.

Dr. Suneil "Neil" Jolly, in partnership with Dr. Sebastian Koga, performed New Orleans' first ZIP® procedure, which utilizes an interspinous fixation implant for spinal fusion. The Aurora ZIP® Lumbar Fixation is a good option for patients with spinal instability. Spinal instability may cause low back pain and may lead to the "pinching" of spinal nerves, therefore causing shooting leg pains, numbness, and weakness. The Aurora ZIP® Fusion is used to treat spinal instability in those who have been diagnosed with certain conditions, including degenerative disc disease, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, or lumbar radiculopathy.

By comparison to traditional back surgery, the Aurora ZIP® Fusion is a minimally invasive procedure. Over traditional spine surgery, the Aurora ZIP® fusion offers several advantages, including smaller skin incisions which lead to less pain, minimal blood loss, no general anesthesia, same-day discharge, and faster recovery. Traditionally, a fusion is performed by spine surgeons through extensive back surgery that requires general anesthesia. The surgeons drill metal screws into the backbones, and there is some trauma to the back ligaments and muscles. A hospital stay is necessary after this surgery, and the recovery takes several months.

According to the Institute of Medicine, chronic pain affects more than 100 million Americans, an incidence rate which outpaces heart disease, cancer and diabetes combined. Research suggests that, in total, the condition costs the American population an estimated 515 million workdays annually and generates upwards of 40 million visits to physicians each year.

"So many of our chronic pain patients suffering from lower back and leg pain can benefit from the ZIP minimally invasive outpatient treatment option," said Dr. Jolly. "Previously, these patients could only rely on more invasive treatment options that are commonly performed using pedicle screws and decompression techniques. Now, we can perform a simple, outpatient surgery to help our patients with lower back and leg pain in need of a fusion, all with a very small incision. This can help remove pain and improve function of our patients."

In a recent study conducted by the National Pain and Spine Centers, 32 patients aged 57-89 were treated with Aurora ZIP® lumbar fusion. Patients experienced a pain reduction of 67% (pre-operative pain assessment score of 8.1 versus post-operative pain assessment score of 2.65). Adverse event rate was 0% with no incidences of reoperation or device removal. Estimated blood loss was recorded as less than 50cc for all patients.

ABOUT THE AURORA ZIP® FUSION DEVICES AND PROCEDURE
The ZIP51® & ZIPLP® are the Aurora Spine's minimally invasive interspinous fixation implants for spinal fusion and were developed as an alternative to pedicle screw fixation. The ZIP51® & ZIPLP® implants are designed for stabilization and load sharing in T1-S1 thoracolumbar fusion procedures specifically for the treatment of degenerative disease, spondylolisthesis, trauma, and/or tumor. The proprietary device eliminates the use of a screw set. The ZIP51® & ZIPLP® implants are designed in various sizes to accommodate variations in patient anatomy.

During this procedure, the physician places a small metal device, the Aurora ZIP® Interspinous Spacer, between two backbones, at a place where the spine is unstable. The spacer acts as a bridge between two backbones to strengthen and straighten the spine.

ABOUT CRESCENT VIEW SURGERY CENTER AND LOUISIANA PAIN SPECIALISTS
The team of physicians at Louisiana Pain Specialists, including Dr. Suneil Jolly, Dr. Eric Sterne, Dr. Erik Davis, Dr. John Crosby, and Dr. Joshua Kaufman successfully treat all types of pain by using cutting-edge techniques and recent advances in pain management, regenerative medicine, interspinous spacers, and minimally invasive fusion therapies at 7 locations throughout the greater New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

Aurora Pain &amp; Spine
Aurora Pain & Spine
Louisiana Pain Specialists
Louisiana Pain Specialists
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crescent-view-surgery-center-has-become-the-first-facility-in-the-greater-new-orleans-area-to-utilize-the-aurora-zip-lumbar-fusion-device-301502231.html

SOURCE Louisiana Pain Specialists

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Nektar Therapeutics Loses 60% Its Value As Bristol Myers-Paired Melanoma Test Flops

    Adding Nektar's most drug to Bristol Myers' Opdivo didn't improve outcomes for melanoma patients — leading NKTR stock to crash Monday.

  • Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe

    Fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later in 2022, according to the head of Pfizer Inc., who said that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years.

  • Nektar's stock falls 44% after experimental therapy fails to work in melanoma patients

    Shares of Nektar Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 44.7% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy bempegaldesleuk in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s Opdivo failed as a treatment for melanoma. The companies had tested the combination against Opdivo in a Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma. After discovering the combination did not meet the study's prim

  • BridgeBio Pharma Posts Updated Data From Muscular Dystrophy Trial, Plots Path To Market

    BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has announced data from the Phase 2 study of BBP-418 in patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2i (LGMD2i), a group of conditions that cause weakness and wasting of the muscles in the arms and legs. The Company plans to engage with regulatory health bodies in 2022 to discuss potential paths to approval and intends to initiate a Phase 3 trial in 2H of 2022. At the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2022, BridgeBio is also presenting Phase 1 trial d

  • Pfizer's CEO Just Gave This New Warning to Fully Vaccinated People

    We've come a long way since March 2020. Following the most recent surge of the Omicron variant, COVID numbers have significantly declined over the last month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have fallen more than 28 percent in the last week alone, and hospitalizations are also down by more than 27 percent. As a result, vaccine mandates and mask requirements all across the U.S. are being pulled back—making it seem as though the pandemic is on its way

  • Pfizer CEO says a fourth booster shot 'is necessary'

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary to continue to help keep hospitalizations manageable and sicknesses more mild. "Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said while appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation.""It's...

  • Nektar Shares Halve on Cancer Trial Failure

    Biotech Nektar Therapeutics and its partner Bristol Myers Squibb said early Monday that their cancer drug known as bempeg had failed in a trial in melanoma patients. Shares of Nektar (ticker: NKTR) were down 51.7% in premarket trading, to $5.14, from its Friday close of $10.63. Shares of Bristol Myers were down 0.1%.

  • Pfizer CEO says fourth COVID shot will be needed, shots for young kids could start in May

    The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. said Sunday that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years, and that fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later this year.

  • Hailey Bieber Was Hospitalized After Suffering A Blood Clot To Her Brain

    "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well."View Entire Post ›

  • Numinus Expands Natural Psychedelic Research with New Biosecurity License

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental healthcare company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce that its research lab, Numinus Bioscience, has been approved by the Public Health Agency of Canada for a Containment Level 2 (CL2) pathogens and toxins license, following upgrading of the facility. The addition will contribute novel data on natural psychedelics, presenting additio

  • Barack Obama Reveals He Has COVID: ‘Get Vaccinated’

    Ian Forsyth/GettyFormer President Barack Obama revealed Sunday afternoon that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he tweeted. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throa

  • Here Are 6 Expert-Approved Sleep Habits That Will Keep You From Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night For Good

    The results were some of the most deep and consistent sleep I've had in months.View Entire Post ›

  • Julianna Doniere fights three epidemics – COVID, opioid addiction and gun violence – from her ER

    Emergency room physician Julianna Doniere battles three epidemics while caring for her patients in Milwaukee's poorest zip codes.

  • 5 Cancer Signs Not to Ignore, According to Oncologists

    Nobody wants to hear the word cancer from their doctor, but in many cases it's no longer the death sentence it once was thanks to new treatments and early detection screenings. That said, cancer cases are rising according to Dr. Liudmila Schafer, an associate professor of medicine and published board-certified medical oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers with over 20 years of experience and founder of The Doctor Connect who spoke with Eat This, Not That! Health. "The field of onco

  • Sanofi shares drop on trial setback for breast cancer pill

    (Reuters) -Sanofi's shares slid 5% on Monday after a drug candidate to fight a common type of breast cancer failed to slow progression of the disease in a clinical trial, knocking confidence in the French drugmaker's drug development prowess. Results from the Phase II AMEERA-3 clinical trial, keenly awaited by Sanofi investors, showed the drug amcenestrant, given as a pill, did not have the desired effect when compared to standard endocrine treatment against locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, Sanofi said in a statement. Sanofi said it would continue with two further trials, AMEERA-5 and AMEERA-6, trying to show amcenestrant could help much larger patient groups of women in early stages of cancer.

  • Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Receives European CE Mark

    DexCom Inc's (NASDAQ: DXCM) Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System has secured European CE Mark for people with diabetes aged two years and older, including pregnant women. The Company adds that the Dexcom G7 all-in-one wearable warms with 30-minute sensor warm-up is faster than any other CGM on the market, sending real-time glucose readings automatically to a compatible smart device or receiver, with no fingersticks required. Dexcom G7 also offers a suite of customizable alerts th

  • Not Doing This Before Bed Could Be Hurting Your Heart, Experts Warn

    As the leading cause of death in both men and women, there's no shortage of ways that heart disease can take its toll—from heart attacks to stroke. So, when it comes to living your healthiest life, keeping up your cardiovascular health is paramount. Now, experts are warning that many people neglect to do one thing before bed which may affect their heart health. Read on to find out which nightly habit is a heart health must, and why some people are at greater risk of a problem.RELATED: Drinking T

  • Dr. Fauci Says These COVID Symptoms Are Trouble

    Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said there is no "perfect solution" to COVID-19—which is understandable considering the danger of variants and Long COVID. "Long COVID can happen no matter what virus variant occurs," says Dr. Fauci. "There's no evidence that there's any difference between delta or beta or now omicron. We should always be aware that when people get symptomatic infection… anywhere from 10 to up to 30 plus percent of people will go on to have persistence of symptoms." Here are COVID symp

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer, Bayer to maintain drug supply to Russia

    Pfizer Inc and Bayer said on Monday they would maintain humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia, but would pull back from other non-essential spending in the country. Global companies have decided to step back from Russia as pressure mounts from consumers in the West to take a stand against its invasion of Ukraine. "Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people," Pfizer said.