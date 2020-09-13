Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - September 12, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -
Saturday 12/09/2020
LOTTO 6/49 estimated jackpot $17 millions
05, 13, 19, 37, 42 & 45 Bonus No 40
LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed Prize
77849210-01
29849749-01 30538033-02 31211877-01 31269229-03
48177160-03 48355955-01 48707823-01 48882994-01
85090970-02 85608582-01
© 2019 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2020/13/c4911.html