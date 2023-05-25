Creso Pharma Insiders Lose Out As Stock Sinks To AU$0.009 \

Insiders who acquired AU$300k worth of Creso Pharma Limited's (ASX:CPH) stock at an average price of AU$0.04 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 44% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$68k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Creso Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Bruce Linton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.009 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Creso Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Creso Pharma

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 27% of Creso Pharma shares, worth about AU$5.9m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Creso Pharma Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Creso Pharma shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Creso Pharma insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Creso Pharma (of which 4 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

