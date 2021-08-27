Cresset Ranks Among Top 5 Fastest-Growing RIA Firms

Financial Advisor magazine also ranked Cresset #34 out of more than 600 RIAs overall

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Asset Management, LLC 1 , has been ranked #4 among the top 50 fastest-growing RIA firms by Financial Advisor magazine. Financial Advisor also ranked Cresset #34 across the nation among more than 600 RIAs.

Cresset (PRNewsfoto/Cresset)

"It has been inspiring and energizing to see how well Cresset's boutique family office platform and vision to reinvent the way our clients experience their wealth is resonating with so many people. Our journey has just begun," said Eric Becker, Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset.

In just four years, Cresset has grown to become one of the 25 largest RIAs in the nation, managing more than $14 billion (as of 7/31/2021) in assets for clients across 10 locations2. Cresset specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, and families.



About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with more than $14 billion in assets under management (as of 7/31/21). Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, giving you time to pursue what matters to you most.



Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management, LLC. Cresset Partners, LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, and Cresset Partners, LLC, are SEC registered investment advisors. To learn more, visit https://cressetcapital.com.

1 Cresset refers to Cresset Capital Management and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Cresset Asset Management, LLC provides investment advisory, family office, and other services to individuals, families, and institutional clients. Cresset Partners, LLC provides investment advisory services strictly to investment vehicles investing in private equity, real estate and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management, LLC, also conducting business as PagnatoKarp, and Cresset Partners, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. https://cressetcapital.com/disclosures;

2 Source: Most recently updated on June 5, 2019, for fee-only advisors https://data.investmentnews.com/ria.

Story continues

Contact:

Michael Walsh

612-718-8952

mwalsh@cressetcapital.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresset-ranks-among-top-5-fastest-growing-ria-firms-301363913.html

SOURCE Cresset