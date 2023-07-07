Crest 3D Whitestrips are less than $40 at Amazon for Prime Day 2023

These popular Crest 3D Whitestrips are 33% off at Amazon right now.

This Amazon Prime Day deal has us smiling big—right now, you can get the best-selling Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for less than $40. With this Crest product, you can get a brighter grin from the comfort of your own home. But, don't worry, these are enamel-safe, dentist recommended, and you won't end up looking like Ross on Friends—if you know, you know.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Save 33% with this Amazon Prime Day deal

$36.95 at Amazon (Save $18.04)

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (the big sale starts on Tuesday, July 11), you can get your hands on a 40-pack of the top-rated Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $36.95, which is an $18.04 discount or 33% off the original price of $54.99.

Over the years, teeth whitening strips have become a medicine cabinet must-have for getting the look of a professional whitening treatment without the price tag. With more than 12,000 5-star ratings from Amazon customers, the Crest 3D Whitestrips are a top seller on the online retail giant for good reason.

Reviewers say the whitening strips are easy to apply and wear for the required 30 minutes, and results are noticeable after just a few treatments. This particular kit comes with 40 Whitestrips, which breaks down to 20 treatments.

Crest 3D Whitestrips for $36.95 (Save $18.04)

