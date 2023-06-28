What Is Crest Nicholson Holdings plc's (LON:CRST) Share Price Doing?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£2.72 and falling to the lows of UK£1.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Crest Nicholson Holdings' current trading price of UK£1.92 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Crest Nicholson Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Crest Nicholson Holdings Worth?

Crest Nicholson Holdings appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£1.92 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £1.39. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Crest Nicholson Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Crest Nicholson Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Crest Nicholson Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe CRST should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRST for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Crest Nicholson Holdings.

