U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,422.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,449.00
    +22.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.80
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.94
    -0.80 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    -2.16 (-11.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8450
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,019.48
    -446.84 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.02
    +39.12 (+3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Crestline Selected to Manage The AC Hotel by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine

Crestline Hotels & Resorts
·2 min read

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the 178-guestroom AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront, Maine. This is the second hotel that Crestline is managing in Portland—in 2020 Crestline welcomed the Residence Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront to its growing portfolio.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio in Portland where we see a surge in tourism to the region as well as the resumption of business travel,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline.

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront

The AC Hotel is located two blocks from the Old Port District known for its shopping, restaurants, and outdoor activities. A focal point on Fore Street, the hotel is at the site of The Grand Trunk Station and offers guests an unobstructed view of Casco Bay. The hotel is a short walk to the Casco Bay Ferry Lines, The Victorian Mansion, East End Beach and the 70 miles of green space that encompass Portland Trails.

Each of the hotels’ 169 guestrooms and nine suites feature elegant design with 55" smart TVs, complimentary high-speed Internet access in all guestrooms and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. Additional comforts include adjustable reading lamps and plush bedding. The AC Kitchen offers grab and go items for breakfast and the AC Lounge provides an afternoon and evening retreat for wine, craft beer, and cocktails. The hotel has a fitness center as well as four meeting and event rooms totaling 2,696 square feet. The hotel is pet friendly.

The AC Hotel Portland Downtown/Waterfront is located at 158 Fore Street Portland, Maine. It is 4.9 miles from Portland International Jetport (PWM) and offers complimentary shuttle service upon request. It is 100 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and 99 miles from Manchester/Boston Regional Airport (MHT). Onsite parking is available for a fee. For more information and reservations, call 207.747.1640 or visit online at www.marriott.com.

Download Image: https://bit.ly/3jjUDeR

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 126 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,500 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
gbmacintyre1@gmail.com
404.643.8222


Recommended Stories

  • Lufthansa plans more flights to woo business travellers -report

    German airline Lufthansa aims to win back business travellers by increasing the number of flights and improving catering, an executive board member was quoted as saying on Sunday. Lufthansa is carrying about 50% of the passengers it flew before the coronavirus crisis in 2019 and flying to 88% of pre-pandemic destinations. "Daily frequencies will increase on many connections," Christina Foerster, Lufthansa board member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility, told the Funke media group on Sunday.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Apple's performance across that stretch was even better -- a staggering return of roughly 78,400%. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to weigh with profiles of companies that they believe have what it takes to deliver fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): The video game industry has already grown by incredible leaps and bounds, but interactive entertainment is still relatively young as a medium and has tons of untapped potential.

  • Ibiza snake invasion as tourists’ food demands see rise in reptiles

    The island of Ibiza is thought of as blessed for having no snakes, with ancient civilisations worshipping gods credited with scaring them away.

  • Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share Passionate Photos Enjoying Their Vacation in Italy

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are at it again with their passionate and steamy PDA. The pair, who got together back in February, are not shy when it comes to showing the world just how much they love each other (who remembers the thumb sucking video). All in all, they seem to be pretty serious […]

  • U.S. and 97 other countries announce deal with Taliban to continue evacuating allies

    The United States, along with 97 other countries, announced Sunday that they had reached an agreement with the Taliban to allow them to continue to get Afghan allies out of the country after the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. Why it matters: "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan," the joint statement said.Get market news wort

  • Some Hotels Are Mandating Vaccines. Will Others Follow?

    As travelers prepare for their next vacation, among the essentials to take — along with items such as a toothbrush, wallet and phone charger — could be proof of vaccination for COVID-19, depending on where they are booked to sleep. As coronavirus cases surge again across the country, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, a small number of hotels in the United States have announced that they will require proof of vaccination from guests and staff. Accommodations such as PUBLIC Hotel, Equ

  • Never-Before-Seen Photos of the Kennedys and Other Presidents on Vacation

    If you thought social media made it tricky to sneak off on vacation, imagine being the President of the United States. The White House HIstorical Association recently combed through the presidential libraries for never-before-published photos of the Kennedys, Eisenhowers, Carters, and others enjoying their vacation. Each family had their own go-to destination: John and Jackie Kennedy could be found frequently at Hyannis Port, the family compound in Massachusetts, the Eisenhowers and Reagans enjoyed spending time at Camp David, the Johnsons took long walks in Texas, and the Nixons hosted parties at their "Western White House" in Los Angeles.

  • The Best Airport Lounges in the World — and How to Get In

    From Paris to Sydney, these amazing airport lounges offer gourmet restaurants, relaxing spas, and more.

  • Ukraine pins hopes on Gulf visitors for pandemic-hit tourism

    Saudi tourists ride horse-drawn carriages, pose for portraits by street artists and play chess on benches with locals in Lviv, a city in Ukraine more accustomed to hosting European guests.

  • UAE says to resume visas for tourists vaccinated against Covid

    The United Arab Emirates announced it will resume issuing visas to all tourists fully vaccinated against Covid from Monday, a month before Dubai hosts the delayed Expo 2020 trade fair.

  • It’s time we had a Carnival month – and make it an international affair

    Such an event would generate economic growth, encourage cultural appreciation and promote global camaraderie

  • Crypto Travel Rule Lacking Technology Solutions, Says Australian Home Affairs

    The bureau will wait to develop more technology in order to ensure there are sufficient technical capabilities before implementing travel rules on cryptocurrencies.

  • Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

    Get the latest in this daily audio briefing in 10 minutes or less

  • Man traveling on raft from Cuba saved, Coast Guard says. Three others died on the journey

    Braving the Florida Straits on a makeshift raft, four people tried to make it to Florida’s shores from Cuba, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Adrift for more than a week, three died and one was saved after a good Samaritan spotted the raft.

  • 7 Items T+L Editors Always Pack to Avoid Travel Mishaps

    Including stain removers, blister pads, and more.

  • Britain trails rest of Europe in return to the skies

    Britain is lagging severely behind the rest of Europe when it comes to reopening international travel, raising fears that the country is missing out on a significant part of the economic rebound despite its early lead in vaccines.

  • Croatia thrilled at summer season success despite COVID-19

    Beaches along Croatia's Adriatic Sea coastline are swarming with people. Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year. Once fearful that the coronavirus pandemic would discourage people from traveling, Croatia’s tourism industry was caught by surprise.

  • 5 Luxury Hotels With Breathtaking Landscapes

    Come for the amenities, stay for the view

  • From their balloons, the first aeronauts transformed our view of the world

    A lithograph from Gaston Tissandier's balloon travels depicts falling stars. Archive.orgNear the beginning of the film “The Aeronauts,” a giant gas-filled balloon called the “Mammoth” departs from London’s Vauxhall Gardens and ascends into the clouds, revealing a bird’s eye view of London. To some moviegoers, these breathtaking views might seem like nothing special: Modern air travel has made many of us take for granted what we can see from the sky. But during the 19th century, the vast “ocean o

  • Travelers stuck at airport after hundreds of flights canceled

    Travelers in New Orleans said they weren't sure where to go after flights were canceled Aug. 28. Rental cars & hotel rooms were tough to find before Ida arrived.