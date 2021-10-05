Crestline Selected to Manage The Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown, South Carolina

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the 130-guestroom Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown in South Carolina.



"Greenville is a beautiful city situated half-way between Charlotte and Atlanta in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. “This Upstate location, with a thriving arts and entertainment community as well as numerous leading universities and businesses, help to make this Hyatt Place hotel a premiere destination for business and leisure travelers and a great addition to our portfolio,” added Carroll.

Download Image: https://bit.ly/3CYHejo

The Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown

Located in downtown Greenville, guests are steps away from award winning restaurants and bars, along with exciting events, festivals, and entertainment throughout the year. The hotel is near Falls Park on the Reedy, Main Street, the Peace Center and Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Each of the 130 guestrooms is furnished with invitingly plush beds, a Cozy Corner with sofa-sleeper, blackout curtains, and contemporary bathrooms. For special events and meetings, the hotel offers 2,800 square feet of conference space. For dining, guests may enjoy a complimentary breakfast bar, as well as an evening menu including popular choices such as burgers and salads. The lobby bar features a selection of alcoholic beverages. Additional hotel amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool, complimentary Wi-Fi, and onsite parking.

The Hyatt Place Greenville Downtown is located at 128 E. Broad Street, Greenville, SC. It is 10 miles from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP). For more information and reservations, call 864.720.2700 or visit online at www.hyatt.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 129 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,800 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

