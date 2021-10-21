Crestline Selected to Manage the Newly Constructed Aloft Portland, Maine

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the 157-guestroom Aloft Portland, Maine hotel which is located along Portland’s downtown waterfront. The hotel also offers 327 square feet of meeting and function space.

This marks the third hotel in Portland that Crestline has added to its management portfolio. Last month Crestline added the 178-guestroom AC Hotel by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, and in 2020 the company assumed management of the Residence Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront.

More About the Aloft Portland

The newly built Aloft Portland sits amid the urban sophistication of Portland’s working waterfront. It is within walking distance to area attractions, eateries, art galleries and nightlife. Guestrooms offer dynamic city and waterfront views in an open space design, plush platform beds, custom Aloft bath amenities by Bliss Spa and rainfall showerheads. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel and it's easy to maintain your fitness routine at Re:charge, offering cardio and free weights. Grab breakfast at Re:fuel and in the evening the casual lobby bar, WXYZ, is open for dinner featuring live acoustic performances and signature cocktails. Gather within 327 square feet of meeting space for an intimate event or conference. Bringing the entire family is easy with Arf: Animals are Fun and Camp Aloft programs.

The Aloft Portland is located at 379 Commercial Street, Portland, Maine. It is 4.6 miles from Portland International Jetport (PWM), 100 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and 99 miles from Manchester/Boston Regional Airport (MHT). Onsite parking and two electric car charging stations are available for a fee. For more information and reservations, call 207.761.6000 or visit online at www.marriott.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 128 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,700 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222



