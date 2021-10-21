U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.25
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,375.00
    -102.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.25
    -23.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,277.80
    -9.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.67
    -0.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    +0.36 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0820
    -0.2470 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,353.25
    +2,404.79 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,565.87
    +85.07 (+5.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.09
    -21.01 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Crestline Selected to Manage the Newly Constructed Aloft Portland, Maine

Crestline Hotels & Resorts
·2 min read

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the 157-guestroom Aloft Portland, Maine hotel which is located along Portland’s downtown waterfront. The hotel also offers 327 square feet of meeting and function space.

This marks the third hotel in Portland that Crestline has added to its management portfolio. Last month Crestline added the 178-guestroom AC Hotel by Marriott Portland Downtown/Waterfront, and in 2020 the company assumed management of the Residence Inn Portland Downtown/Waterfront.

More About the Aloft Portland

The newly built Aloft Portland sits amid the urban sophistication of Portland’s working waterfront. It is within walking distance to area attractions, eateries, art galleries and nightlife. Guestrooms offer dynamic city and waterfront views in an open space design, plush platform beds, custom Aloft bath amenities by Bliss Spa and rainfall showerheads. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel and it's easy to maintain your fitness routine at Re:charge, offering cardio and free weights. Grab breakfast at Re:fuel and in the evening the casual lobby bar, WXYZ, is open for dinner featuring live acoustic performances and signature cocktails. Gather within 327 square feet of meeting space for an intimate event or conference. Bringing the entire family is easy with Arf: Animals are Fun and Camp Aloft programs.

The Aloft Portland is located at 379 Commercial Street, Portland, Maine. It is 4.6 miles from Portland International Jetport (PWM), 100 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and 99 miles from Manchester/Boston Regional Airport (MHT). Onsite parking and two electric car charging stations are available for a fee. For more information and reservations, call 207.761.6000 or visit online at www.marriott.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 128 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,700 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222


Recommended Stories

  • Travel stocks dip ahead of UK COVID update

    The UK reported the highest figure for daily reported COVID deaths since 9 March.

  • United posts smaller loss than anticipated as travel demand picks up

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down United Airline’s Q3 earnings, and outlook for the airline industry.

  • Airline Stocks: Southwest, American Earnings Due After United Beats, Delta Warns On Fuel

    United Airlines reports Q3 earnings on Tuesday, with results for American Airlines and Southwest due Wednesday. Airline stocks mostly fell.

  • Japan’s Tourism Vacuum Diminishes Positives of Weaker Yen

    (Bloomberg) -- The gains for Japan’s economy from a weaker yen are likely to be smaller than in the past given the pandemic-induced tourism vacuum.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe latest figures for Septemb

  • What I learned after running my startup while traveling for a year

    For several years, my partner and I -- normally based in Paris -- discussed living a more nomadic life, spending a few months in one city and then moving on to another. The trip went so well that we decided to do this for a year.

  • The 10 Best Places To Buy a Vacation Home in 2021

    If you've thought about buying a second home as a vacation property, now may be a good time to do so. According to a recent report by Redfin, second-home buyer demand is slowing down, which will open...

  • United Airlines CEO voices concern over jet fuel costs

    "Ultimately higher jet fuel prices lead to higher ticket prices," Kirby told CNBC. Despite robust travel demand, a recent surge in fuel prices has proved painful for the aviation industry with Delta Air Lines Inc warning of a fourth quarter pre-tax loss and suggesting it might have to pass on higher costs to consumers. Higher fuel costs leads to less flown capacity and higher fares.

  • Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

    If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their s

  • Seattle-based Windstar Cruises secures lease for HQ in Miami

    Cruise line CEO said the move takes Windstar to the "center of the cruise industry in the U.S." The cruise line's new lease in South Florida has less space than it currently occupies in Belltown.

  • Hawaii's governor welcomes travelers as COVID counts drop

    Hawaii's COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations have declined to the point where the islands are ready to welcome travelers once again, the governor said Tuesday. Gov. David Ige said vacationers and business travelers are welcome to return to the islands starting Nov. 1. The state didn't impose any new travel quarantine restrictions, and Ige's plea was a mere request.

  • For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

    Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. “When we were brainstorming new tours, I saw a social media post from my friend saying that he was stressed out by his work, he couldn’t sleep at night,” said Kenneth Kong, the marketing and business development manager of ulu travel, the organizer of the bus tours. The first “Sleeping Bus Tour” last Saturday sold out entirely.

  • Elon Musk's Boring Company gets initial OK to expand Loop under Las Vegas Strip

    Elon Musk's Boring Company received Wednesday the initial approval required to build a transportation system that would shuttle passengers in Tesla vehicles via a network of tunnels under Las Vegas. The approval by Clark County officials of a special use permit and franchise agreement would allow the Boring Company to expand its Vegas Loop system beyond its current 1.7-mile footprint that connects the Las Vegas Convention Center campus to a 29-mile route with 51 stations that would include stops at casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, the city's football stadium and UNLV.

  • Where to travel in 2022: Top trending travel destinations around the world may surprise you

    According to Booking.com, these are the top trending destinations for travellers to explore in 2022.

  • United Airlines scores 3Q profit as more travel returns

    An improvement in customer travel levels helped United Airlines report a profit in the third quarter on Tuesday even as it pointed to higher jet fuel costs as the latest challenge facing the industry.

  • King Blue Hotel Opens in Toronto's Entertainment District

    Northland Properties celebrates an impressive company milestone with the opening of King Blue Hotel Toronto, marking the hospitality company's first hotel property in Toronto's dynamic downtown core. A contemporary-modern luxury boutique hotel inspired by a district that invites people to explore some of the city's most beautiful restaurants, coolest bars, and sports and entertainment attractions. King Blue Hotel Toronto perfectly complements this lively neighbourhood while also paying tribute t

  • Hotels Ponder a Puzzling Future

    As travel picks up amid signs the pandemic is waning, the hotel industry hopes its fortunes will rise, too. But so far, it’s not clear when that moment will arrive — or whether some of the changes they have had to make will become permanent. Hotels have struggled with labor shortages, for example, that have forced some to close completely and others to scale back services — like daily cleaning of guest rooms and restaurant hours. Given the uncertainty about whether those workers will ever return

  • Delray Beach leaders to discuss new regulations for animal services

    City leaders in Delray Beach are discussing new regulations for animal services, this includes veterinary clinics, pet hotels, and doggy daycares.

  • B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale sells for $127M

    The B Ocean Resort Fort Lauderdale and a neighboring parking lot sold for a combined $126.9 million, but one of the prior owners has extended its stay on the beachfront resort known for its mermaid shows.

  • Disney World Finally Lets Its Genie Out of the Bottle

    Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane+ will find ways to monetize the park experience even if you don't pay up right away.

  • Robb Recommends: These Waterproof Espadrilles Are the Swiss Army Knife of Vacation Shoes

    They're made from breathable neoprene, the same material as a wetsuit.