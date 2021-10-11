Crestone Services Group Acquires Americom Technology, Inc.

Crestone announces its fifth acquisition of 2021 with the addition of Americom Technology, Inc. expanding its platform in Utah and increasing market share throughout the Mountain West.

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Services Group, LLC, ("Crestone" or the "Company"), a Denver based communications and utility infrastructure services company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Americom Technology, Inc. ("Americom"), a leading provider of communications and utility services throughout the Mountain West.

Crestone Services Group (PRNewsfoto/Crestone Services Group)

Founded in 1981 and based in West Valley City, UT, Americom specializes in the deployment of fiber optics, power lines, utilities, and ISP cabling for wireless and data systems. In addition, the company designs and builds customized data centers, call centers and operation centers across the Western US. Americom joins Crestone's West Division along with Utah-based Specialized Communication Services ("SCS") and Arizona-based Diversified Solutions Infrastructure ("DSI"). The combination of SCS, DSI and Americom provides significant scale across Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, and Montana. These combined resources provide Crestone's communications and utility customers access to unmatched end-to-end service capabilities across the region.

The company will continue to operate as Americom Technology and be led by President and Founder Pat Richter. "Joining Crestone accomplishes two important goals for Americom, it ensures the continuation of our successful legacy, and provides us the additional resources to keep up with the increasing demand for our services. Crestone is a great strategic fit, and we are excited for the next 40 years." Pat added.

Crestone has completed fourteen transactions in total with five occurring this year. "With over 120 highly skilled employees and four decades of experience, Americom is a significant and meaningful addition to the Crestone family. For us, this is another example of our ongoing strategy to acquire the best assets, in the best locations, giving us superior scale in the markets we serve. This approach leads to better outcomes for our customers, synergies for Crestone, and growth opportunities for our employees. We continue to make great progress in our goal to become the largest communication and utility infrastructure service company in the Mountain West region." said Rick Barrett, CEO of Crestone Services Group.

About Crestone Services Group

Crestone Services Group, LLC, ("Crestone" or the "Company"), was formed in 2015 to develop a leading infrastructure services company pursuing strategic acquisitions in the communications, power, and gas utility markets. To date, the Company has completed fourteen acquisitions of businesses supporting communications carriers and public utility owners. Crestone is a joint investment between Diamond State Ventures, Banyan Investment Partners, Asydan Capital Management, Post Road Group, and the Company's Management team led by former Blackeagle Energy Services CEO, Rick Barrett.

Further information is available at www.crestoneservices.com

