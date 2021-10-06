U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,316.55
    -29.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,012.63
    -302.04 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,379.20
    -54.63 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.26
    -34.09 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.78
    -1.15 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1543
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    -0.0150 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2800
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,164.84
    +3,989.88 (+7.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.07
    +47.97 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.28
    -85.82 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Crestpoint Hires Blake Steels To Lead New Commercial Mortgage Strategy

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. ("Crestpoint") is pleased to announce it is expanding its product offering to include a dedicated commercial mortgage strategy.

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.)
Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.)

The Commercial Mortgage Strategy ("the Strategy") will be led by Blake Steels, Vice President, Head of Mortgage Investments. Steels, a seasoned private markets real estate investment manager, joined the Crestpoint team in October 2021, bringing over 12 years' experience in the real estate debt and equity markets.

"The forthcoming launch of our Commercial Mortgage Strategy marks an exciting new chapter for Crestpoint," said Kevin Leon, President & Founder, Crestpoint. "Our strong understanding of individual properties and the real estate market positions us well to provide timely and customized responses to borrowers which should translate into strong risk adjusted returns for our investors. We are excited to have Blake Steels at the helm of this Strategy."

The Strategy is a higher yielding short-term fixed income strategy with a focus on capital preservation over the long term, designed to generate attractive risk adjusted returns by providing borrowers with different options to address their capital needs. The Strategy will be standalone, separate from the Core Plus Real Estate Strategy. The primary focus of the Strategy will be on conventional and conventional plus mortgages on properties located in Canada.

About Crestpoint

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. is a commercial real estate investment manager, with $6.3 billion of gross assets under management, dedicated to providing investors with direct access to a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate assets. Crestpoint is part of the Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, a multi-boutique asset management company that provides investment management products and services to institutional and high net-worth clients. With offices across Canada and in Chicago and London, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group and its affiliates are collectively responsible for the management of approximately $100 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: www.crestpoint.ca.

SOURCE Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c6244.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Morgan Stanley Downgrades Seagate, Cuts Price Target By 25%

    Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Overweight to Equal-weight with a price target of $88.00, down from $118.00, implying a 3.35% upside. Huberty comments that Seagate benefits from accelerating data storage growth as enterprises adopt new data technologies like AI & IoT, helping return the company to mgmt's LT target for 3-6% revenue CAGR. Huberty was bullish on the long-term outlook for STX and the HDD industry, as greater than 50%

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to ‘Australia’s Warren Buffett’ Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stocks to buy according to Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Neilson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Billionaire Kerr Neilson co-founded Platinum Asset […]

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has been in a bit of a slump lately, and growth stocks have been the main driver of the declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three major indices (by far), and some excellent growth stocks have fallen by 10%, 20%, or more from their recent highs. The company's U.S. user base actually declined year over year, as more people than expected disengaged from the platform due to the economic reopening.