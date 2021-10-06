Crestpoint Hires Blake Steels To Lead New Commercial Mortgage Strategy

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. ("Crestpoint") is pleased to announce it is expanding its product offering to include a dedicated commercial mortgage strategy.

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.)

The Commercial Mortgage Strategy ("the Strategy") will be led by Blake Steels, Vice President, Head of Mortgage Investments. Steels, a seasoned private markets real estate investment manager, joined the Crestpoint team in October 2021, bringing over 12 years' experience in the real estate debt and equity markets.

"The forthcoming launch of our Commercial Mortgage Strategy marks an exciting new chapter for Crestpoint," said Kevin Leon, President & Founder, Crestpoint. "Our strong understanding of individual properties and the real estate market positions us well to provide timely and customized responses to borrowers which should translate into strong risk adjusted returns for our investors. We are excited to have Blake Steels at the helm of this Strategy."

The Strategy is a higher yielding short-term fixed income strategy with a focus on capital preservation over the long term, designed to generate attractive risk adjusted returns by providing borrowers with different options to address their capital needs. The Strategy will be standalone, separate from the Core Plus Real Estate Strategy. The primary focus of the Strategy will be on conventional and conventional plus mortgages on properties located in Canada.

About Crestpoint

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd. is a commercial real estate investment manager, with $6.3 billion of gross assets under management, dedicated to providing investors with direct access to a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate assets. Crestpoint is part of the Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, a multi-boutique asset management company that provides investment management products and services to institutional and high net-worth clients. With offices across Canada and in Chicago and London, Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group and its affiliates are collectively responsible for the management of approximately $100 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: www.crestpoint.ca.

Story continues

SOURCE Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c6244.html