U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,799.00
    +13.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,561.00
    +106.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,511.25
    +25.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.50
    +9.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.28
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.40
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.82
    -0.40 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3482
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3070
    +0.9710 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,553.65
    -706.08 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.96
    -3.86 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.85
    +104.31 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

CRESTVIEW ACQUIRES EMERALD EMS

·4 min read

-- Emerald EMS is a Leading Solutions Provider to Blue-Chip Companies Across a Range of Industries --

-- $900 Billion Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry Poised to Benefit from Strong Secular Tailwinds --

NEW YORK and SALEM, N.H., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestview Partners ("Crestview"), a leading private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Emerald EMS ("Emerald" or the "Company") from New Water Capital ("New Water"). Crestview is investing alongside the existing management team led by CEO Vic Giglio, who will continue to lead the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Salem, NH, Emerald is an electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") provider specializing in high-mix, low-volume engineering, design, prototyping, testing, assembly and lifecycle support services for blue-chip original equipment manufacturers across a range of end markets. The products manufactured by Emerald serve applications that require white glove service and the highest engineering, technical, quality and reliability standards given their mission-critical nature in industries with high costs of failure. The Company services customers in the semiconductor equipment, industrial controls, utility infrastructure, aerospace, defense and medical industries out of six facilities across the U.S. and one in China.

Bradford Williams, Principal at Crestview, said, "We believe Emerald is well positioned to benefit from long-term secular tailwinds in digitization, industry 4.0 and 5G, which are driving higher levels of electronic content and product sophistication across industries as devices become more interconnected and generate increasing quantities of data. These rapid electronification tailwinds are driving increased demand for Emerald's solutions, which we expect will continue for years to come. With increased scale and investment, we believe Emerald can further enhance its services, capabilities and solutions to become an even more value-added partner to its customers."

"This investment builds directly on Crestview's experience building leading solutions-oriented companies to help customers be more efficient along the journey from concept to full-volume production, including JMP Solutions, JR Automation and SyBridge Technologies," said Alex Rose, Co-President and Partner at Crestview. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Vic and the rest of the Emerald management team and look forward to adding additional companies and competencies to the Emerald platform to accelerate growth while continuing to provide best-in-class service and solutions to its customers around the world."

Vic Giglio, CEO of Emerald, said, "We are excited to have Crestview as our partner for this next phase in Emerald's evolution. Our focus on providing high-quality and high-reliability solutions to our customers is unwavering, and we look forward to having additional scale and resources to continue these efforts. We believe Crestview's highly complementary experience and commitment to continuing Emerald's acquisition expansion strategy will enable us to reach our growth potential. We are proud of the results we have achieved in partnership with New Water and are thankful to their team for all of their support."

As a result of this transaction, Emerald's Board of Directors is now comprised of Vic Giglio and Ron Menigoz from Emerald's management team, Hartmut Liebel, a 20-plus year technology industry executive and former CEO of Sanmina, Crestview Operating Executive Jason Luo and Crestview's Alex Rose, Bradford Williams and Ryan Roberts.

About Emerald EMS
Headquartered in Salem, NH, Emerald is an electronics manufacturing services provider specializing in high-mix, low-volume design, prototyping, testing, assembly and lifecycle support services (supply chain management, order fulfilment and reverse logistics) for OEM customers with a focus on high-density electronic assemblies, specifically printed circuit boards and box-builds/systems integrations. With engineering services and manufacturing facilities located domestically in California, Michigan and New Hampshire, and a facility in Shenzhen, China, Emerald EMS has the scale and service offering typically only available at the largest of EMS companies but with high-touch, white glove design, manufacturing and assembly customer service. For more information, please visit www.emeraldems.com.

About Crestview
Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger
Kekst CNC
(212) 521-4800
jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crestview-acquires-emerald-ems-301453238.html

SOURCE Crestview Partners

Recommended Stories

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Tencent to cut voting stake in Singapore tech group Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings Ltd has agreed to convert its Class B ordinary shares in Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce firm Sea Ltd into Class A ordinary shares, reducing its voting power to under 10%. In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S.-listed Sea said Tencent and its affiliates, which together hold a 21.3% stake in the company, had given an irrevocable notice to convert all their Class B ordinary shares. Upon conversion, all outstanding class B shares of Sea will be beneficially owned by Forrest Li, the founder, chairman and CEO of Sea, whose market value of $124 billion makes it Southeast Asia's most valued company.

  • Tesla, Apple and the new China syndrome: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 4, 2021.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and Bank of America Are Rising to Start the New Year

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) were 4.5% higher. Bank stocks generally edged up Monday as yields on longer-term Treasury bills are rising. Wells Fargo outperformed the sector Monday after analysts at Barclays upgraded its stock from an equal rating to an outperform rating while increasing their price target on it to $62 a share, which implies roughly 24% upside from its current level.

  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Is About To Turn The Corner

    Amarin Corporation plc ( NASDAQ:AMRN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • Here’s Why Distillate Capital Exited its Alibaba (BABA) Position

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Distillate Capital’s U.S. and International Fundamental Stability & Value strategies returned -1.49% and -7.06% on a net of fees basis for the quarter, respectively. The U.S. portfolio lagged its S&P 500 benchmark by around […]

  • Inflation Won’t Be Driving Markets in 2022. Here’s What Will.

    Rising consumer prices are yesterday's story. Here's what Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman of Jackson Hole Economics are focusing on today.

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

  • Can Ethereum surpass Bitcoin’s market cap in 2022?

    Ethereum and Bitcoin have battled it out for the number one and two spots in the market cap rankings for what seems like forever in the crypto industry.

  • Will Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2022? We Asked the Experts

    (Bloomberg) -- After a hawkish turn by the Federal Reserve took some steam out of cryptocurrencies at year-end while largely sparing other risk assets, central bank policy is taking a key role in the debate about the outlook for tokens in 2022. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed to a New All-Time High Today

    The tech titan briefly achieved a stunning $3 trillion market cap -- and analysts see even more gains ahead for investors.

  • Would You Invest in Theranos? Listen to Elizabeth Holmes’s Pitch

    (Bloomberg) -- The jurors in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes asked to review just one piece of evidence before convicting her of defrauding investors: A 30-minute recording of the Theranos Inc. founder pitching potential backers.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. C

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy Or Sell After Facing Down Omicron In Critical Test?

    Is Moderna stock a buy or sell after its booster shot generated antibodies against omicron? Is MRNA stock a buy or sell?

  • Why Bitcoin bulls still think $100K is in the cards despite ugly end to 2021

    While hopes for Bitcoin $100,000 have been dashed, bulls remain unflappable — and some aren’t afraid to double down on their predictions.