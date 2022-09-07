U.S. markets closed

CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. announces its results for FY 2022, ended June 30, 2022

·4 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • We concluded a regional agricultural campaign with very good results, motivated by an active demand for grains, high commodity prices, mixed weather conditions and a more dynamic real estate market, mainly in Brazil. We planted 254,000 hectares and reached a grain production of 800,000 tons.

  • Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 47,739 million in fiscal year 2022, ARS 19,054 million from the agricultural business and ARS 28,685 million from the urban property and investment business, increasing 10% compared to fiscal year 2021.

  • The net result for fiscal year 2022 was a gain of ARS 63,000 million, compared to a loss of ARS 40,179 in the previous fiscal year.

  • During the fiscal year, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 336.0 million.

  • Regarding the urban business, in December 2021, it was concluded the merger between IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties that has an effective date of July 1, 2021. CRESUD's current stake in IRSA is 53.9%.

  • In financial matters, we issued debt in the local market for USD 125.6 million and subsequently, we completed the exchange of the Series XXIII Notes for USD 113 million within the framework of the Resolution of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, reaching an acceptance of 86.7%.

  • Subsequently, we launched a share repurchase plan for up to ARS 1,000 million, which to date has registered an advance of 99%.

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2022 ended June 30, 2022

Income Statement

06/30/2022

06/30/2021

Agricultural Business Revenue

64,408

48,813

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

22,962

26,533

Urban Properties Revenues

25,593

16,585

Urban Properties Gross Profit

20,243

10,931

Consolidated Gross Profit

42,463

36,824

Consolidated Profit from Operations

43,229

16,274

(Loss) / Profit for the Period

63,000

(40,179)




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

37,088

(20,611)

Non-Controlling interest

25,912

(19,568)




EPS (Basic)

62.86

(39.11)

EPS (Diluted)

53.36

(39.11)




Balance Sheet

06/30/2022

06/30/2021

Current Assets

112,988

114,757

Non-Current Assets

416,239

441,426

Total Assets

529,227

556,183

Current Liabilities

147,579

115,488

Non-Current Liabilities

174,859

267,049

Total Liabilities

322,438

382,537

Non-Controlling Interest

124,486

120,441

Shareholders' Equity

206,789

173,646

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/87407524925?pwd=aUc1MUxCOW5IRFJTc3BkTlViMCtodz09

Webinar ID: 874 0752 4925

Password: 164473

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688

Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
ir@cresud.com.ar
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresud-sacif-y-a-announces-its-results-for-fy-2022-ended-june-30-2022-301619823.html

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

