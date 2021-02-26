U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.00
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,342.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,782.25
    -49.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.10
    -16.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.11
    -0.42 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    27.42
    -0.26 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • Vix

    28.89
    +7.55 (+35.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3988
    -0.0025 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0690
    -0.1610 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,421.32
    -3,237.34 (-6.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.48
    -50.18 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,352.32
    -815.95 (-2.70%)
     

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Definitive Subscription Price for Rights Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRESY) announced today, in connection with its previously-announced offering to holders of record on February 19, 2021 of (i) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing its common shares, of rights to subscribe for 0.1794105273 new ADSs for every ADS held of record, and (ii) its common shares, of rights to subscribe for 0.1794105273 new common shares for every common share held of record, the definitive subscription price for each new ADS or common share in the proposed offering of US$4.72 and US$0.472, respectively. In addition, the Company announced that warrants which the proposed offering contemplates that holders will receive, free of charge, for each new common share purchased, will have an exercise price of US$0.566. The warrants will be exercisable after 90 days following their issuance, prior to their expiration on the fifth anniversary of their issue date, during the nine-day period from and including the 17th through the 25th day of each February, May, September and November (to the extent such dates are business days in New York City and in the City of Buenos Aires). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share. The subscription period for the rights to acquire ADSs will expire on March 2, 2021, unless extended by the Company. The subscription period for the rights to acquire common shares will expire on March 5, 2021, unless extended by the Company. The new ADSs and warrants acquired pursuant to the rights offering made to ADS holders are expected to be issued and made available as soon as practicable after the new common shares are deposited with the ADS depositary's custodian in Argentina. The new common shares and warrants acquired pursuant to the rights offering made to holders of common shares are expected to be issued and made available within five business days (in New York City and Buenos Aires, Argentina) following the expiration of the common shares subscription period.

Cresud may terminate or cancel the proposed offering in its sole discretion at any time on or before the expiration of the common shares subscription period for any reason (including, without limitation, a change in the market price of the common shares or the ADSs). If the offering is terminated, all rights will expire without value and Cresud will promptly arrange for the refund, without interest or deduction, of all funds received from holders of common share and ADS rights. Any termination or cancellation of the rights offering will be followed as promptly as practicable by an announcement. Cresud may amend or modify the terms of the rights offering, and may extend the expiration date of the rights offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk that the definitive subscription price may be higher than the non-binding indicative subscription price. In addition to the risks and factors identified above, reference is also made to other risks and factors detailed in reports filed by Cresud with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cresud cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. Cresud undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement in this or any prior forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Department
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F.y.A
+ 5411 4323-7449
ir@cresud.com.ar
www.cresud.com.ar

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cresud-sociedad-anonima-comercial-inmobiliaria-financiera-y-agropecuaria-announces-definitive-subscription-price-for-rights-offering-301236193.html

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Recommended Stories

  • Pacers vs. Celtics: Lineups, broadcast info, injury reports for Feb. 26

    Everything you need to know for Friday's tilt with Indiana.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $49K After Two Extremely Volatile Trading Days

    There are signs some of the excessive leverage had been wrung out of the market, implying the potential for a fresh more to the upside, analysts said.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • ECB’s Schnabel Warns Rise in Real Rates May Hurt Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real interest rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said.“We will ensure that there is no unwarranted tightening of financing conditions,” she told LETA in an interview published Thursday. “A too abrupt increase in real interest rates on the back of improving global growth prospects could jeopardize the economic recovery. Therefore, we are monitoring financial market developments closely.”Schnabel’s remarks come just days after ECB President Christine Lagarde said officials were “closely monitoring” nominal bond yields.After injecting trillions into global markets to combat the coronavirus crisis, central bank policy makers ins major economies are now looking to push back against yields that may be rising too fast for ther economies.The jump is driven in part by spillovers from a faster U.S. upturn and President Joe Biden’s fiscal stimulus plans.The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.Schnabel said she’s seeing “encouraging signs” of recovery, with vaccinations improving and the global economy rebounding faster than the ECB anticipated.Although first-quarter gross domestic product is likely to be weaker than expected due to extended lockdowns, euro-area growth for this year as a whole should be in the “ballpark” of the ECB’s December forecast of 3.9%, she said.Corporate debt levels are likely to be higher as a result of the crisis and insolvencies could increase when state support measures are phased out. That could spill over into the financial sector, with a rise in non-performing loans.“Our analysis shows that euro-area banks should be able to cope with this as long as the support is not withdrawn too early and too abruptly, and as long as the overall conditions remain favorable, including the financing conditions provided by the ECB,” she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin More Popular Than Gold in Australia, Report Finds

    Nearly a quarter of surveyed investors state they plan to hold their investments for more than three years.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How will a surge in bond yields affect your mortgage, car loans and 401(k)?

    Higher bond yields have arrived. Now investors have to consider what, if any, changes to make to their portfolios.

  • A new lawsuit says your auto insurer owes you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    Class action lawsuits contend insurers are unfairly profiting from emptier roads.

  • Tax refunds flow into economy far behind last year's pace

    Nearly $47.4 billion in tax refunds have been issued so far this year, but that's a far cry from more than $117 billion for the same time last year.

  • World's first bitcoin ETF soars past $500 million in assets under management

    The Purpose Investments Bitcoin ETF is seeing massive inflows after launching last week.

  • Bitcoin Outflows From Coinbase Suggest Institutions Are Buying the Dip

    Big money continues to chase bitcoin on dips, blockchain data shows.

  • Now that mortgage rates are surging, are Americans making a big mistake?

    Borrowers are backing off, mortgage demand is falling — but what if rates go even higher?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show these sort of gains, some of them are cheap for a reason, and not every reason is a good one. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term winners and those set to come up short? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, chief of the investment firm Citadel, is one of those titans, having turned his college trading – from a PC in his dorm room – into a multi-billion dollar market giant. A look at Griffin’s performance during the coronavirus crisis shows just how successful he can be. In March of last year, when corona knocked the bottom out of the markets, Griffin’s Citadel still brought in a net positive return of 1.7%. And for the year as a whole, Citadel’s revenues totaled $6.7 billion, almost double the previous high in 2018. Turning to Griffin for inspiration, we took a closer look at two penny stocks Griffin’s Citadel made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) We will start with Abeona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on gene and cell therapy. This is a cutting edge field, using the latest genome technology to treat genetic diseases by inserting corrected copies of the DNA directly into affected cells. Abeona has seven drug candidates in the pipeline, with EB-101 and ABO-102 being the furthest along, and of most interest to investors. EB-101 is set to begin a Phase III trial as a treatment for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). This is a disorder of the connective tissue, leaving sufferers prone to serious skin lesions and wounds. The cause is a genetic defect that leaves patients unable to produce the collagen needed to secure the skin layers. If approved, EB-101 would become the first – and only available – treatment for RDEB. Treatment involves using the drug to transplant the affected gene into the patient’s skin cells, which are then themselves transplanted into affected skin areas. In early phase trials, the drug was well tolerated by patients, who showed distinct improvement up to 2 years after treatment. The Phase III trial is now enrolling patients. ABO-102, the next farthest-along drug candidate, is in a Phase I/II study as a treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome, a fatal disease of early childhood. The syndrome is currently untreatable, except by supportive care, and affected children typically survive to age 15. ABO-102 is a gene therapy drug given through a one-time IV infusion. It delivers working copies of the affected gene to the child’s central nervous system, allowing the body to naturally correct the enzyme deficiency behind the disease. Both of these drug candidates have received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe, making governmental assistance available for their development. In addition, they have also received the FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Abeona’s drug pipeline and $2.22 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. This is the stance taken by Griffin. Increasing its stake in the company by a whopping 181%, Citadel snapped up 1.846 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $4.06 million. 5-star analyst Ram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, also counts himself as a fan. Selvaraju has recently published two notes on ABEO, focusing on the potential of both EB-101 and ABO-102. Regarding the first, the analyst notes that the “Following the successful completion of the FDA meeting, Abeona is continuing with all necessary steps to enroll the next patient in the VIITAL study and expects to complete enrollment in 2021… In our view, FDA meeting and resultant feedback bode well for Abeona, since the agency appears to be on board with the company's study design and statistical analysis plan for the VIITAL [Phase III] trial…” Turning to ABO-102, Selvaraju said, “In our view, this data is highly intriguing and bears watching to see if it can be confirmed in a larger patient cohort. From our vantage point, preservation of neurocognitive development in young children with MPS IIIA is likely to be the principal efficacy measure that resonates with regulators.” In line with his optimistic view, Selvaraju rates ABEO a Buy along with a $8 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential twelve-month jump of ~264% could be in the cards. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $6.50, the average price target puts the upside potential at ~188%. (See ABEO stock analysis on TipRanks) Mereo Biopharma (MREO) The second stock we’re looking at, Mereo, is another biopharma company with a focus on rare diseases. Mereo has a large and diverse pipeline, with six drug candidates in various stages of development. The company’s research programs are looking at treatments for solid tumor cancers, ovarian cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among other severe conditions. Griffin is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Griffin’s Citadel picked up 4.097 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $16.3 million. The biggest news for Mereo was the December 17 announcement of a collaboration and license agreement with the California company Ultragenyx for further development of Setrusumab, a candidate undergoing testing as a treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. This incurable condition is usually treated with lifestyle changes and exercise. Setrusumab, however, has shown in Phase 2b studies that it can cause dose-dependent increase in bone formation in affected adults. Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz writes of the Mereo/Ultragenyx partnership: “Although the RARE/MREO deal was unexpected, we are not surprised by the news considering MREO has been looking for a partner and RARE has ample experience developing and launching successful bone agents… We view [the] announcement as a win-win for both RARE and MREO since the two could complement each other’s strengths to bring setrusumab to market.” In light of these comments, Schwartz rates MREO shares as a Buy, and his $8 price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 103%. (To watch Schwartz’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and MREO is one of those. MREO’s is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MREO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.