Cresval Reports on Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Cresval Capital Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on July 30, 2021.

A total of 8,962,552 common shares, or 29.66% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Anthony Taylor

8,687,052

97.39%

233,000

2.61%

Paul Hickey

8,687,052

97.39%

233,000

2.61%

Victor Jaramillo

8,687,052

97.39%

233,000

2.61%

Carlos Lau

8,910,052

99.89%

10,000

0.11%

Douglas Yee

8,670,052

97.20%

250,000

2.80%

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed. Cresval would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Carlos Lau”

Carlos Lau
Director
Info@cresval.com

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.


    Zillow Group Inc. on Thursday forecast large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales, but the costs of that effort seem to be cutting into profit and hurting the stock. Zillow (ZG) reported second-quarter earnings of $9.6 million, or 4 cents a share, on revenue of $1.31 billion, up from sales of $768 million in the same quarter a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many companies’ finances. Zillow closed the day’s regular session with a 0.1% decrease to $110.30.