Crew Energy Announces October 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Lineup

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR, OTC: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer focused in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia, today announced that the Company will present at the Microcap Rodeo Fall Harvest Investor Conference on October 5th, 2021, and the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Conference on October 6th, 2021.

Microcap Rodeo Fall Harvest Investor Conference

Senior management of Crew is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. MST (12:00 pm EST), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day on October 7th and 8th.

Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

Mr. Dale Shwed, Chief Executive Officer of Crew Energy, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6th at 2:15 p.m. MST (4:15 pm EST), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day on October 5th and 6th.

We look forward to continued engagement with the investment community and to participate in ongoing profile-building opportunities such as these upcoming events. For further information about Crew Energy and our upcoming events, please visit our website at www.crewenergy.com.

About Crew Energy Inc.

Crew is a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dale Shwed, President and CEO

Phone: (403) 266-2088
Email: investor@crewenergy.com

John Leach, Executive Vice President and CFO


