U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,162.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,112.25
    -29.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.40
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.54
    -0.94 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,696.00
    -13.10 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.01
    -1.26 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5060
    +0.4130 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,169.71
    -99.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.97
    -3.37 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.41
    +31.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Crew Energy Announces Third Place Ranking in the 2022 TSX30

Crew Energy Inc
·2 min read
Crew Energy Inc
Crew Energy Inc

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) ("Crew" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer operating exclusively in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia (“NE BC”), is pleased to share that we have been included in the Toronto Stock Exchange’s 2022 TSX30TM based on Crew’s dividend-adjusted share price appreciation, achieving a third place ranking. Over the three-year period considered, the value of our shares appreciated by 470%.

Founded in 2019, the TSX30TM recognizes the 30 top-performing TSX listed stocks annually, calculated based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over a three-year period. This program identifies companies who demonstrate robust financial performance, embrace innovation and drive meaningful growth in their industries, resulting in enhanced value for investors. For more information on the TSX30TM, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30.

“For Crew, being recognized as a TSX30TM company is an honor and illustrates our success in enhancing shareholder value through responsibly developing our assets, being disciplined stewards of capital, and positioning the Company for long-term sustainability,” said Dale Shwed, President and CEO of Crew. “Crew’s inclusion in this ranking is a reflection of the dedication, support and teamwork of our Crew, and we look forward to the challenge of replicating this success over the coming years.”

About Crew

Crew is a growth-oriented natural gas and liquids producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development. The Company’s operations are exclusively located in northeast British Columbia and feature a vast Montney resource with a large contiguous land base in the Greater Septimus and Groundbirch areas in British Columbia, offering significant development potential over the long-term. Crew has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR” and on the OTCQB in the US under ticker “CWEGF”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dale Shwed, President and CEO

Phone: (403) 266-2088

John Leach, Executive Vice President and CFO

Email: investor@crewenergy,com


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

    Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. The Oracle of Omaha has helmed Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for nearly 60 years now, delivering a compound annual return of 20.1% from 1965 to 2021. Given that track record, it's not surprising so many investors look to follow Buffett's approach.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cash Is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett Is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. To skip our analysis of Warren Buffett’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. Known as the […]

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors should prepare for the inevitable rebound of growth stocks by loading up on these two names today.

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 94% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Investors turned bearish as the economy weakened in the first half of the year, setting the stock market on a downward trajectory. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added to his stake in Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) in the second quarter, and Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management started a position. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors and Israel Englander of Millennium Management bought more shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC).

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.