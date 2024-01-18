CREW New Mexico names officers, board

Jan. 17—Commercial Real Estate Women New Mexico last week announced its 2024 officers and board of directors.

Rathi Casey, of Homewise, was named president of the board; Ron Sisneros, of ISHC, is the past-president and Genieve Posen, of NAI SunVista, is the president-elect.

The other officers include Claire Kowalski of Southwest Capital Bank, who will be treasurer; Jamie Field of Beck Total Office Interiors was named secretary.

Alex Pulliam, of NAI SunVista, will serve as historian.

CREW's board of directors will consist of Kelly Atwood of Southwest Insurance Group; Tamara Beall of REDW; Jennifer Greenwood of Centric Title and Escrow; Mary Jury of Own It Couch; Gabi Marques of New Mexico Minority Business Development Agency Business Center; and Myra Villalobos of Villalobos Builders.

CREW is a nationally recognized organization whose mission is to advance women in commercial real estate. They focus on building relationships, improving leadership skills, and community outreach.