Crew numbers to drop by half on next-generation Navy warships

A Type 23 frigate such as HMS Lancaster is typically crewed by 185 sailors - Will Haigh/Royal Navy

The next generation of British frigates will be crewed by as few as 50 sailors amid a recruitment crisis at the Royal Navy, according to defence contractor Babcock.

John Howie, the company’s corporate affairs chief, said technological advances were expected to bring crewing requirements even further down following significant reductions on the most recent vessels.

He said while the Type 31 frigates currently being built for the Navy require a core crew of about 105 sailors, the company believes the next generation – often referred to as Type 32 – should only require half that number.

It comes as the armed forces battle recruitment shortages, with the Navy reportedly considering plans to mothball the amphibious assault ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark owing to a lack of personnel.

In the year to the end of March 2023, the Navy fell 27pc short of its annual recruitment target.

The services are also embroiled in a row over diversity, with soldiers told to avoid “Christian elements” in Acts of Remembrance on Armistice Day. This weekend the Telegraph revealed that the Army was seeking to relax security checks on overseas recruits to boost inclusion – a proposal criticised by Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, who warned that a “woke” and “extremist culture” was taking hold.

Mr Howie said further technological advances may ease pressure on staffing problems, pointing to how crew sizes have reduced significantly on some ships already.

For example, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth can operate with a crew of about 750 – down from the thousands previously required for vessels of her size.

Meanwhile, the Type 23 frigates have a complement of about 185 crew.

Plans for the Type 32 were announced four years ago but little progress with the programme has been announced since then.

Babcock and BAE Systems are among the companies that are expected to bid to build the future warships.

Asked whether further advances could help ease recruitment issues, Mr Howie said: “If you take HMS Queen Elizabeth, she was designed with a core crew of about 750. But on the old carriers it was a couple of thousand.

“A lot of that’s been done… through the highly-mechanised weapons handling system. On a US carrier they’ve got 250 people doing something that needs just a handful on Queen Elizabeth, because it’s been mechanised.

“Type 31s have a core crew that is much lower than Type 23. So some of it you’re getting through remote monitoring and compartments, some of it through automation.

“People talk about a Type 32 frigate – we like to refer to it as Type 31 batch two. We’re doing a crew of about 105 on Type 31, so realistically we should be aiming to half that number for batch two.”

Mr Howie added that even bigger crew reductions could potentially be delivered, taking numbers below 50 in future, but that this would depend on decisions about how to manage damage control in modern combat, for example to put out fires and deal with hull breaches.

Amphibious assault ships like HMS Albion are to be phased out because of a lack of personnel - Alex Ceolin/Royal Navy

Mr Howie said: “That’s something I think the Navy are looking at. To what extent, in the age of hypersonic missiles, do you just have to assume that ships are, if they get hit, gone? And therefore they just need to stay afloat long enough to get the crew off?

“If that’s the case, does that change the way you influence damage control?

“I think there’s also a broader cultural piece, which is how do you attract people to go to sea for long periods when there are other jobs available that might involve staying at home and going out with your mates on a Friday night?

“Sending people to sea on platforms that don’t have internet access, that don’t allow them to call on a regular basis – the armed services are like the rest of us, having to try to modernise and attract people into the workplace.”

Crew sizes have been gradually decreasing for centuries. In the age of sail, a frigate such as HMS Naiad fought in the Battle of Trafalgar with a complement of 284 sailors.

Numbers remained at a similar level for the first steam-powered vessels, such as HMS Amphion, which was commissioned in 1847 with 320 crew.

By the Second World War and the Cold War, frigates were down to less than 200 men.

Five of Babcock’s Type 31 frigates, also known as the Inspiration Class, are currently under construction.

They are all due to be in service by 2030, replacing the older Type 23 “Duke Class” frigates.

Each will be the length of 11 London buses and will be equipped with a helicopter flight deck, boat bays and advanced weaponry, including vertical launch systems capable of firing Standard Missile SM-2s, SM-3s and SM-6s, Tomahawk cruise missiles and SeaSparrows among others.

The first two, HMS Venturer and HMS Active, are currently being built by Babcock in Rosyth.

Venturer is currently expected to enter service in 2025.

