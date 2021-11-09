U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.38
    +0.23 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8400
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,833.11
    -923.80 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,641.65
    -30.08 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,265.27
    -20.19 (-0.07%)
     

Crewed Artemis moon landing pushed back to 2025, NASA says

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

Blue Origin’s failed lawsuit against NASA over the Human Landing System (HLS) contract, which was thrown out by a judge last week, and the growing progress of the Chinese space program were at the top of mind for NASA officials during a Tuesday briefing updating the public on the agency’s Artemis program.

NASA Administration Bill Nelson had strong words on the lawsuit, saying that the agency lost “nearly seven months in litigation” over HLS, leading to two of the forthcoming missions pushed back by a year or more. Now, Artemis-2 will take place in May 2024, while Artemis-3 – which aims to put the first woman and the first person of color on the moon – will take place no earlier than 2025. (Artemis-1, an uncrewed mission and the first to use NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion capsule, is on track for early 2022.)

The Artemis program is an ambitious series of planned launches by NASA to return humans to the moon since the days of the Apollo program. The HLS will be the final capsule that will transport astronauts to the lunar surface.

Blue Origin brought the lawsuit against NASA over the HLS award in August, after unsuccessfully petitioning the Government Accountability Office over the agency’s decision to award the HLS to SpaceX. Blue argued that NASA’s evaluation of proposals was “unlawful and improper” and has stated in other protests that a single contract award was anti-competitive.

However, it’s unclear whether the legal battle with Blue Origin is the sole reason, or even the dominant reason, for why the missions have been delayed. For instance, Nelson also noted that the Trump Administration’s target of 2024 for the third mission “was not grounded in technical feasibility,” and that Congress did not appropriate enough funds to support the development of multiple human landing systems.

The Senate budget committee was very clear that it wants NASA to select two developers for the HLS program, but it only earmarked an additional $100 million for the agency to do so.

“After having taken a look under the hood for the last six months, it’s clear to me that the agency will need to make serious changes for the long-term success of the program,” he said.

He also pointed to COVID as another reason for the delay, which has caused supply chain disruptions and impacts to the workforce.

Nelson: “We are facing a very aggressive and good Chinese space program”

Nelson also repeatedly brought up China’s rapidly advancing space program, noting that the country is “increasingly capable” of landing taikonauts on the moon. He vowed that NASA would be as aggressive as it could be in a safe and technically feasibly way “to beat our competitors with boots on the moon.”

The Chinese space program has progressed over the past few years at a jaw-dropping pace, quickly launching the first core module of an independent space station earlier this year. It was the third of eleven planned launches through 2022 to get the station up and running. China has also landed a rover on Mars – the only other nation besides the U.S. to do so – and plans for a more complex sample return mission from the Red Planet by the end of the decade.

"Statements that the Chinese space program, which includes the Chinese military, have made give us indications that they are going to be very aggressive," Nelson said.

Recommended Stories

  • NASA delays Artemis moon landing, boosts funding for Lockheed Martin's Colorado-born space capsule

    NASA is pushing back the Artemis program’s 2024 moon landing goal set by the Trump administration and is putting an additional $2.5 billion toward the Colorado-designed Orion capsule that will take astronauts there. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday afternoon outlined changes to the space agency’s Artemis program for lunar missions, for which the Orion spacecraft is being designed and built by Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space. President Donald Trump, four years ago, set an aspirational goal of returning U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024, with NASA promising the mission would include the first woman to step on the moon.

  • NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025

    (Reuters) -NASA is extending its target date for sending astronauts back to the moon to 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency's chief said on Tuesday, stretching out by at least a year the timeline pronounced under former President Donald Trump. Trump's administration had set the aggressive goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024, an initiative named Artemis intended as a stepping stone toward the even-more-ambitious objective of sending astronauts to Mars. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson cited delays from legal wrangling https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-judge-rejects-blue-origin-challenge-nasas-pick-spacex-moon-lander-2021-11-04 over the SpaceX contract to build the Artemis lunar landing vehicle as a major reason for extending the target date.

  • NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest

    NASA on Tuesday delayed putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest, missing the deadline set by the Trump administration. The space agency had been aiming for 2024 for the first moon landing by astronauts in a half-century. In announcing the delay, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Congress did not provide enough money to develop a landing system for its Artemis moon program and more money is needed for its Orion capsule.

  • NASA delays moon landing to at least 2025

    NASA officials announced Tuesday that they have delayed plans for an astronaut mission to land on the Moon to 2025 at the earliest.Why it matters: The Trump administration had previously moved up the deadline for a new landing from 2028 to 2024 but experts cast doubt on the idea that NASA could land humans back on the Moon in that timeframe, per Axios' Miriam Kramer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In August, NASA's Office of Inspector General warned tha

  • China Education Stocks Rally Fizzles as Analysts Pan Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs that Beijing wants to keep some private education operators afloat hasn’t changed the sector’s dire outlook for investors -- judging by the reversal of share-price moves and downbeat comments from analysts. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Do Prisons Deserve a Seco

  • League of Legends and Twitch Streamers Fuel Latest Netflix Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pulled off a pair of successes for its League of Legends franchise over the weekend, with a raucous e-sports tournament that drew more viewers than ever before and the strong debut for a new video series on Netflix.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Nat

  • Astronaut becomes China’s first woman to walk in space

    Astronaut becomes China’s first woman to walk in space while she was working on the Chinese space station Tianhe.

  • Tuvalu minister stands in sea to film COP26 speech to show climate change

    Tuvalu's foreign minister has given a speech to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow standing knee-deep in seawater to show how his low-lying Pacific island nation is on the front line of climate change. Images of Simon Kofe standing in a suit and tie at a lectern set up in the sea, with his trouser legs rolled up, have been shared widely on social media, drawing attention to Tuvalu's struggle against rising sea levels. "The statement juxtaposes the COP26 setting with the real-life situations faced in Tuvalu due to the impacts of climate change and sea level rise and highlights the bold action Tuvalu is taking to address the very pressing issues of human mobility under climate change," Kofe said of his video message to the conference.

  • Weather Forecast: Nov. 9, 2021

    FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has the latest on the weather in Central Florida.

  • TSMC to build new chip factory in Taiwan's southern city amid shortage

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday it will set up a new chip factory in the island's southern city of Kaohsiung as the world's largest contract chip maker bids to boost production amid a global chip shortage. TSMC, a major Apple supplier, said in a statement the new chip fabrication plant will produce advanced 7-nanometer chips as well as mature 28-nanometer semiconductors. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to chip makers like TSMC, has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut global auto production lines and impacted consumer electronics makers around the world.

  • Mets to discuss Kris Bryant with Scott Boras during GM Meetings: report

    The New York Mets will reportedly discuss free agent Kris Bryant with his agent, Scott Boras, at the GM Meetings.

  • Scientists uncover secrets of Jupiter's red spot after latest flyby

    A new study of Jupiter's Great Red Spot has found that the unbelievably persistent storm, which has been observed for at least 356 years, is deeper than previously thought, UPI reported. The meteorological phenomenon, which produces wind speeds that can hit up to 400 mph, nearly 200 mph stronger than Earth's most powerful hurricanes, has been found to extend up to 310 miles below Jupiter's cloud tops. Scientists were able to make the new discovery after analyzing data from Juno, a NASA spacecraf

  • 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Build Is Brutal

    So much torque…

  • Key meeting of China's political elites underway in Beijing

    Several hundred top members of the Chinese Communist Party are meeting behind closed doors this week in Beijing, where they will map out key plans for the nation's future.Why it matters: It's the last major meeting before next year's party congress, when Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be appointed for a third term after he successfully pushed to abolish term limits in 2018.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The meeting, known as the sixth plen

  • China's Xi lays way for third term in power at party meeting

    China's leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials of the all-powerful Communist Party meet this week in Beijing. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experience” at the Central Committee’s plenary session that opened on Monday. Scholars say that will mark the party’s third major statement on its 100-year history, shoring up Xi’s status as an equal to founder of the Chinese People’s Republic Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping, who oversaw crucial economic reforms.

  • Taiwan says China seeking to degrade its military and morale

    Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that Beijing is employing “gray zone" tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic which China claims as its own territory. China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises and sending planes close to the island.

  • New Massive STAR WARS AT-AT LEGO Set Has Equally Massive Price Tag

    This massive AT-AT LEGO set is the latest to join the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. It's incredible but also really, really expensive. The post New Massive STAR WARS AT-AT LEGO Set Has Equally Massive Price Tag appeared first on Nerdist.

  • How much nuclear power does the UK use and is it safe?

    Nuclear power is being promoted as a source of 'clean' energy, but is it safe?

  • NASA: Landing Artemis astronauts on the moon will be delayed beyond 2024

    NASA officials provided an update on the moon-focused Artemis program Tuesday, confirming teams will not land astronauts on the surface by 2024.

  • Metallurgist admits faking steel test results for US Navy subs

    A metallurgist has pleaded guilty to fraud after faking the results of strength tests on steel.