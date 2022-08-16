U.S. markets closed

Crews Consulting Group Rebrands as Crews & co., Leverages Proprietary Operating System for Growth-Focused Business

·2 min read

BRAINTREE, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Big things are happening at Crews Consulting Group—including the company's brand new name. The Boston-based management consulting firm announced today their rebrand to Crews & co., an identity update reflecting their significantly expanded resources for supporting businesses that are ready to scale.

"We have always viewed an entrepreneur's journey holistically, and we're able to do that better than ever." —Eric Crews

"Our firm has always looked at an entrepreneur's journey holistically, and we're able to do that better than ever before," says Founder and CEO Eric Crews. "We are here to offer clients all of the resources they need to grow a great business. The new branding reflects the ability to serve our clients throughout that journey, from establishing a senior leadership team to selling their company, if they choose to do so."

"It can be challenging to find the right resources to partner with as an entrepreneur" adds COO Marshall Gibbs. "We have continued to build our service offerings by listening and responding to what our clients need most. Crews & co. is deeply committed to giving the companies we work with every opportunity to succeed."

For seven-figure businesses seeking their first $10M, $20M, or $50M year, Crews & co. offers its proprietary Growth Method (previously known as GROWTH), a best-in-class business operating system designed to increase revenue, profit, and salable value.

The Growth Method was a vital driver in the Crews & co. rebrand decision. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, the system leverages operational strength and strategic thinking to help businesses develop stronger company cultures, elevate net promoter scores, and enhance bottom lines.

"We recognized the need for a brand revitalization that expresses our passion for helping companies achieve their growth goals," says Kristen Sweeney, who runs the firm's marketing. "Crews & co. better reflects the services we're now able to offer clients and speaks to the continued growth we anticipate in the near future."

Along with its hallmark outsourced financial services, Crews & co. provides an array of additional services to help companies succeed, including recruiting, executive coaching, wealth management, mergers and acquisitions, HR solutions, content marketing, process development, and private equity partnerships.

"Our team of Growth Consultants, working in concert with specialized partners like our finance services division and other resources, provide clear pathways to better business-building," says Crews. "Through the Growth Method, we help companies improve people performance, build operational strength, develop winning go-to-market strategies, and charge their financial engines to achieve their long-term goals."

Contact:
Crews & co.
Crewsandco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crews-consulting-group-rebrands-as-crews--co-leverages-proprietary-operating-system-for-growth-focused-business-301607016.html

SOURCE Crews & co.

