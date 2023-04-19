Crexendo Adds Jenne, Inc. as New Technology Services Brokerage Partner

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally. Crexendo announced today that Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage is a new Technology Services Brokerage for its VIP Business Communications Platform®.

The VIP platform is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience as well as the Crexendo VIP UCaaS offer.

The VIP platform was recently awarded the TMC 2022 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award. The VIP Platform features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee* for maximum service dependability and reliability and is powered by NetSapiens. Crexendo is also ranked as the #1 High Performer for VoIP Providers on G2.com with a 4.9 out of 5 customer rating. Crexendo was also recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"Jenne's commitment to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing and on-time accurate delivery makes them the perfect partner for VIP," said Company CRO Jon Britton. "Their sales support, training and customer centric approach matches perfectly with Crexendo. We are very excited about Jenne becoming a master agent for us. I expect this to be a long successful partnership supporting our best in breed VIP offering."

"We are thrilled to start this partnership with Crexendo. Their custom-built in-house products are a perfect addition to our robust Jenne Cloud Services Brokerage portfolio," said Michael Gottwalt, vice president, Cloud Sales and Enablement. "We know their award-winning VIP cloud communication solutions will be a very well received by our customers and we look forward to showing them the VIP advantages."

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

Jenne Contact:

Erik Fenberg

Marketing Director

efenbereg@jenne.com

About CXDO

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally.

