Crexendo Adds OTG Consulting to Support VIP Launch

·4 min read
PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels like OTG Consulting, a Master Agency and leader in Channel Sales of next-generation technology solutions, is a new Master Agent for its VIP Business Communications Platform.

The VIP platform is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience.

The Crexendo VIP UCaaS offer is now available through OTG Consulting's Channel Sales Consultants and Technology Advisors network. The VIP platform was recently awarded the TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award. The VIP Platform features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee* for maximum service dependability and reliability and is powered by NetSapiens. Crexendo's solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer comments, "OTG Consulting has a legacy of providing consultative technology solutions to businesses and is known for their deep client engagement. We are honored to add them to our growing roster of Partners and to be delivering our VIP Platform to businesses through their network of technology consultants. We are appreciative of the growing acceptance of the best in breed VIP offering. "

Jeffrey Pearl, Chief Executive Officer of OTG Consulting, commented, "The demand for Unified Communications as a Service has grown at an incredible pace as companies have shifted to flexible and hybrid work environments and offering Crexendo's VIP Platform will enable us to address both the increased demand and customer satisfaction requirements presented by this new normal. We are thrilled to be Partnering with Crexendo and offering the VIP Platform to our clients."

* See Guarantee for specific terms and limitations

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About OTG Consulting

OTG Consulting is a premier Master Agency delivering a robust portfolio of IT technology services through a global network of partners focused on meeting their clients real world business needs. OTG provides the desired business outcomes by delivering next-generation IT solutions within the focus areas of UCaaS and CCaaS Cloud Solutions, security, and many other offerings.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) believing that OTG Consulting has a legacy of providing consultative technology solutions to businesses and is known for their deep client engagement; (ii) being honored to add them to the growing roster of Partners and to be delivering the VIP Platform to businesses through their network of technology consultants; (iii) being appreciative of the growing acceptance of the best in breed VIP offering; (iv) having sufficient confidence in the technology and the platform that it is backed the VIP platform with the 100% UPTIME Guarantee.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661752/Crexendo-Adds-OTG-Consulting-to-Support-VIP-Launch

