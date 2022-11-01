Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call on November 10, 2022, at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 844-369-8770 and 862-298-0840 for international participants and reference participant access code Crexendo. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference the Crexendo earnings call. A replay of the call will be available until November 17, 2022, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 47050.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two and a half million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a ``safe harbor'' for such forward-looking statements. The words, ``believe,'' ``expect,'' ``anticipate,'' ``estimate,'' ``will'' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

