Anand Buch, the Chief Strategy Officer of Crexendo Inc (NAS:CXDO), has sold 32,400 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $5.91 per share, which resulted in a total value of $191,544.Crexendo Inc is a cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services provider. The company is known for its award-winning cloud communications solutions that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.Over the past year, Anand Buch has sold a total of 32,400 shares of Crexendo Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction is the only insider sell for the company over the same timeframe, while there have been 33 insider buys.

Crexendo Inc's Chief Strategy Officer Anand Buch Sells 32,400 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Crexendo Inc were trading at $5.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $145.09 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.38, indicating that Crexendo Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

