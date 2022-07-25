Crexi Announces Eli Randel as Chief Operating Officer and Shannon Garner as the First Ever Chief People Officer

Randel and Garner's announcements coincide with Crexi's move into new headquarters in Playa Vista, CA

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crexi, the commercial real estate industry's fastest-growing marketplace and data platform, announced the promotion of Eli Randel to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Shannon Garner as the first ever Chief People and Culture Officer.

Randel, formerly Crexi's Chief Strategy Officer, has now been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. In this position, he will apply his more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate (CRE) and tech to directing new product launches while overseeing daily operations to ensure they support Crexi's mission and vision.

"Eli has been an integral part of Crexi's growth over the past six years. He understands the company and the industry, and has the know-how needed to build Crexi into the largest, most transparent, and user-friendly CRE platform in the world," said Michael DeGiorgio, Crexi founder and CEO.

In Garner's new role, she will help drive valuation, revenue and growth through the development and execution of Crexi's human resources strategies, partnering with Crexi leadership to meet the diverse and evolving needs of employees.

"Shannon will ensure that, as Crexi expands, our people-first culture remains. Our technology is changing CRE, but it's our employees who empower Crexi to be the dynamic, fast-growing company we are today," continued DeGiorgio.

Randel joined Crexi in 2016, as the Vice President of Sales before being promoted to Chief Strategy Officer in 2019. He came to Crexi after working as the Director of Dispositions for Invitation Homes, where he led portfolio dispositions in preparation for the IPO. Prior, he was Director of Capital Markets at Cohen Financial, raising LP equity and construction financing for commercial real estate developers. He also helped launch Auction.com (now Ten-X), the online auction platform. Randel began his career at CBRE, where he spent three years as a senior financial analyst before obtaining a full academic scholarship to earn his MBA at the University of Florida.

"Crexi is incredibly special to me and I'm honored to serve our customers, employees, and investors in this new capacity as we continue to help modernize and digitize this great industry," said Randel. "I look forward to the next chapter of this amazing company."

Garner brings more than two decades of experience in people management for start-ups, unicorns, and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently she led global human resources for Scopely, a 1,700-employee mobile game company. Some of her previous employers include TechStyleOS, an Operations and Services provider supporting some of the fastest growing online fashion brands, and BD, one of the largest global medical technology companies.

"Crexi is an agile company that recognizes that its success depends not only on its technology, but also on investing in a strong culture, hiring the right people, and meeting the needs of its employees. It's what attracted me to the job," said Garner. "Mike and the leadership team understand that Crexi is at a point where it needs to build the infrastructure and processes to support its continued growth and optimize what's currently in place. I'm excited to get to work setting up programs that make people feel supported as they continue to transform the commercial real estate industry."

Randel's promotion and Garner's hire coincides with Crexi's move into new and larger headquarters in Playa Vista, California. With 300 employees across the nation, the additional office space will allow Crexi to continue its exponential growth and open expanded hiring opportunities.

In the past year, Crexi has grown its employees by over 72 percent. Crexi's new office space at the Water's Edge in Playa Vista – part of Southern California's Silicon Beach– features open, collaborative workspaces, flexible private meeting rooms, a café, and ocean views. The space will include a podcast recording studio, a golf simulator, relaxation room, and ping pong table, with multiple lounges throughout featuring soft seating, as well as close proximity to Playa Vista's Runway Mall and access to multiple restaurants and other attractive amenities.

"Over the past seven years, Crexi has grown dramatically, both in employee headcount and revenue. The new office space will enable our continued growth on both fronts, strengthen our people first culture, and cement Crexi as a market leader," said DeGiorgio.

