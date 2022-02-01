U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.00
    -13.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,914.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,869.50
    -35.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.20
    -11.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.40
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1241
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,357.46
    +1,349.64 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.25
    +46.07 (+5.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

CRH Healthcare and Adventist HealthCare Partner on Urgent Care Centers in Maryland

·4 min read

CRH Healthcare enters Montgomery County Maryland market in partnership with Adventist HealthCare by acquiring 3 Urgent Care centers

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Healthcare (CRH), a quality- and patient-focused operator of urgent care centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Maryland has partnered with Adventist HealthCare (AHC) and acquired their three Urgent Care centers in Germantown, Rockville and Laurel, Maryland. All three centers have established themselves as leaders in their communities with experienced providers and support staff serving the walk-in urgent care needs of patients in the area as well as employers' occupational healthcare needs. The centers will be operated by CRH under its Maryland brand, Patriot Urgent Care, and will be co-branded with "an Adventist HealthCare Partner". The partnership begins Feb. 1, 2022 and will include having the centers join the One Health Quality Alliance, Adventists HealthCare's clinically integrated network, which focuses on the coordination and quality of care across the healthcare continuum.

The current staff at each center will remain along with their dedication to serving the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. These centers will join the other five Patriot Urgent Care centers in Maryland focusing on CRH's Mission, "to deliver the Perfect Patient Experience every time." It is this commitment to every patient that has helped drive the success of CRH's growing network of over 70 centers since its founding in 2012. Bill Miller, CRH Healthcare's CEO and co-founder, said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Adventist HealthCare and their urgent care team in all three centers. Their success creates a great base of operations for CRH in Montgomery County and continues our growth throughout Maryland."

Beyond these initial urgent care centers, CRH will continue to partner with AHC to better serve the Maryland community with additional centers planned in the coming years. This partnership allows both AHC and CRH to provide better coordinated care for patients. Additionally, since all Patriot Urgent Care centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., they provide a more cost-effective alternative to the emergency room for lower acuity diagnoses like the flu and colds, sprains, lacerations and other non-emergency care. The centers also support AHC's primary care physicians with after hours and weekend coverage when patients need immediate after-hours medical attention. "One of our top priorities is improving access to quality care throughout our community," said Terry Forde, president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. "The partnership with CRH will be seamless for our patients and will continue our focus on providing care when and where the community needs it. We are delighted to have CRH Healthcare as a partner."

About CRH Healthcare
CRH Healthcare (CRH), founded in 2012 and based in Atlanta, GA, is a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care center industry leader that has grown through both acquisitions and de novo (new) development. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 C's"—being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent, and Compliant. Over the last eight years, the Company has rapidly grown its clinic base from 3 to 73 clinics and now has operations in Georgia, Florida, Maryland, and Alabama where they help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!™ Typically the #1 or #2 player in each of its markets, CRH was recently named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Pacesetter Award list for the sixth year in a row, which recognizes the fastest growing private companies in Atlanta. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association. For more information visit CRHHealthcare.com or PatriotUC.com.

About Adventist HealthCare
Adventist HealthCare is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington D.C. region. Throughout its over 110-year history, Adventist HealthCare has remained true to its mission: to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing. As a comprehensive health system that includes three acute-care hospitals, rehabilitation, primary and specialty care, urgent care, mental health services, home care, and imaging services, Adventist HealthCare is committed to world-class care, every time to every patient. With more than 6,500 team members and over 50 locations, Adventist HealthCare's nationally recognized services include maternity, heart care, joint replacement surgery, physical rehabilitation and cancer treatment. For more information about Adventist HealthCare, visit AdventistHealthCare.com/About

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12903229

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crh-healthcare-and-adventist-healthcare-partner-on-urgent-care-centers-in-maryland-301472281.html

SOURCE CRH Healthcare, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Gets U.S. Approval; Pfizer for Under-Fives: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s vaccine for Covid-19 received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older, while Novavax Inc. asked the agency for emergency authorization for its shot.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 20

  • COVID-19 vaccines: FDA gives Moderna's vaccine full approval, Novavax seeks authorization

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives an update on FDA authorization for COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Novavax.

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Shares Spiral On Ionis Deal, Moderna Rivalry?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company backed out of a deal with Ionis Pharma? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • Novavax Submits Request to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has submitted a request to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate for immunization of individuals 18 year of age and older against SARS-CoV-2.

  • Biotech startup picked up rebounded CEO. Here's why they think it's a good match.

    The new company's approach, which is expected to enter an early-stage clinical trial this year, could both activate and suppress the immune system's response to solid tumors.

  • COVID-19 pill: ‘The demand is really, really out there and the supply isn’t,' doctor explains

    Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss COVID-19 cases, flu and booster shots, and vaccines for children under age 4.

  • Cardinal Health to pay $13 million to resolve U.S. kickback case

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc has agreed to pay more than $13 million to resolve allegations it gave doctors kickbacks to buy pharmaceutical products paid for by federal healthcare programs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in Boston said the Ohio-based drug distributor violated the False Claims Act by paying kickbacks to physician practices in the form of "upfront discounts." Cardinal Health acknowledged certain facts as part of the $13.125 million settlement, Rollins' office said, though the company in a statement noted that it did not admit liability as part of the deal.

  • Madrigal shares rise, market cap surpasses $1B on positive late-stage study results for lead drug candidate

    Founded in 2011, the Conshohocken company has grown to about 50 employees and is led by the husband-and-wife team.

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Virus Expert

    "Unfortunately, there are many, many questions that we do not have answers for about what is referred to as long COVID," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. The condition involves "a wide range of new, returning and ongoing health problems that people experience for four more weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2." Noting that long COVID now qualifies as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act, Osterholm unpacked some of the most comm

  • Study: Cervical Cancer Kills Black Women at a Higher Rate Than White Women

    While Black women are more likely to have a late-stage diagnosis of cervical cancer and one and a half times more likely to die of the disease than white women, the five-year survival rate for the survival rate is over 90%, according to a study from the Human Rights Watch and the Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative for Economic and Social Justice.

  • 7 Crazy Things That Happen to Your Body When You Breastfeed

    Ah, breastfeeding: Exhilarating, empowering, weird as all hell. If you decide to hop on the nursing bandwagon, be prepared for a lot of strange stuff—good and bad—to happen to your body. Here, seven common...

  • ‘I feared I would become another statistic’: Kansas mothers look to curb maternal deaths

    Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, the CDC says.

  • Vote expected on universal health care system in California

    California lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would create a statewide, single-payer health insurance program.

  • The Prairie Doc: Hopeful that health stress will make me a better doctor

    I am oddly grateful to have had a small taste of the health stress my patients deal with daily. I hope it improves my doctoring.

  • Novavax could offer unvaccinated Americans a new option, if FDA agrees

    Novavax's shots are based on a kind of "protein subunit" technology that has been used for decades in other routine vaccinations.

  • Novavax, after delays, files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 vaccine

    (Reuters) -Novavax Inc said on Monday it has filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. adults, a long-awaited step for the company following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems. The filing is based on data provided to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and results of two late-stage trials in the United States, Mexico and the UK that showed the protein-based vaccine had an overall efficacy of about 90%, the company said. "We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option... that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck in a statement.

  • Novavax asks FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax on Monday said that it submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine for adults. The request was based in part on results from two large clinical trials of approximately 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico that the company said two doses of the vaccine given three weeks apart demonstrated an overall efficacy of approximately 90 percent, though the...