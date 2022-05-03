U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

CRH PLC Announces Completion of Building Envelope Divestment

  • CRH
  • CRHCF

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / CRH announces completion of Building Envelope divestment

On 28 February 2022, CRH plc announced that it had reached agreement to divest of its Building Envelope business for an enterprise value of $3.8 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now complete.

****

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Jim Mintern

Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp

Director of Capital Markets & ESG

Tom Holmes

Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.71,000 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699887/CRH-PLC-Announces-Completion-of-Building-Envelope-Divestment

