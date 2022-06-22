U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.50
    -36.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,251.00
    -274.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,460.50
    -116.75 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.40
    -17.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.37 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1070
    -0.5500 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,508.10
    -4.38 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.86
    -3.21 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,255.95
    +9.64 (+0.04%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

CRI Online: Wendeng Huabobo

·1 min read

WEIHAI, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  A report from CRI Online: 

Huabobo (steamed buns in different shapes) is a traditional folk delicacy in Jiaodong (eastern Shandong China), and a must-have for festivals, weddings and funerals.

Huabobo are mainly made of wheat flour, with the addition of various vegetable and fruit juices, which create different colors. Besides, they are made into different shapes, e.g. dragons, phoenixes and fishes, endowed with propitious wishes, appear pretty and taste delicious.

The custom of Jiaodong Huabobo, with a history of more than 300 years, is an intangible cultural heritage item of Shandong. Besides, Wendeng Huabobo is the most famous. The cultural custom has continued to develop in Wendeng, and gradually developed into an industry. Now, there are more than 200 merchants producing Huabobo in Wendeng, with an annual output value of more than RMB 300 million.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cri-online-wendeng-huabobo-301572612.html

SOURCE CRI Online

