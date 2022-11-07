U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,774.24
    +3.69 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,568.63
    +165.41 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,458.38
    -16.88 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.36
    +5.49 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.16
    +0.55 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.80
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.18 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1970
    +0.0410 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0080 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6880
    +0.0340 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,729.03
    -525.93 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.64
    -3.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.04
    -31.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Cribl Named to CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise List

·3 min read

First annual list recognizes leading startups in the enterprise technology space

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl, the leader in open observability, today announced it was named to CNBC's first annual Top Startups for the Enterprise list. The list recognizes 25 innovative private companies developing the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, customer relationship management and more.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl)
Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl)

The companies on CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise list were selected using a proprietary analysis of quantitative metrics and qualitative review under the sole editorial discretion of CNBC, with guidance from members of the TEC who gave their input via an anonymous survey. More information about the list's methodology can be found at CNBC.com/TEC.

"We are incredibly honored to be named to CNBC's inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise list," said Clint Sharp, Cribl CEO and Co-Founder. "At Cribl, we pride ourselves on our constant product innovation, the value we provide to customers, and the rich culture we've created — this recognition validates that approach and inspires us to charge forward with even more momentum."

Cribl's suite of products focuses on the fast-growing field of observability, providing teams unprecedented visibility into increasingly complex infrastructure and cybersecurity environments. Cribl Stream, the company's flagship product, is a vendor-agnostic observability pipeline that gives customers the flexibility to collect, reduce, enrich, normalize, and route data from any source to any destination within their existing data infrastructure. Cribl Edge is an observability agent that allows teams to automatically detect, collect, and process observability events in real time and deliver the data to any destination, directly or through Cribl Stream. Cribl Search, the newest product offering, is the first open and vendor-agnostic analytics tool to perform "search-in-place" queries on any data, in any format, at any location.

Cribl experienced tremendous growth in the past year, raising a $150M Series D funding round in May and introducing two new products, Cribl Edge and Cribl Search. This recognition comes on the heels of several other industry accolades, including Cribl's recent recognition at the Bank of America Technology Innovation Summit, Comparably awards recognizing employee happiness, compensation, and perks and benefits, CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors, CRN's Big Data 100, and CRN's Cloud 100.

If you're passionate about technology and interested in joining the Cribl team, please visit the careers page for more information on current openings.

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2017, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

Cribl Media Contact
Kelly Engemoen
media@cribl.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cribl-named-to-cnbcs-top-startups-for-the-enterprise-list-301670446.html

SOURCE Cribl

Recommended Stories

  • Apple warns on iPhone 14 shipments amid COVID lockdowns in China

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the slowdown in shipments for Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and Max Pro models amid China’s COVID lockdowns.

  • Cloudflare Sets Ambitious, and Realistic, Growth Target

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were hammered on Friday despite beating analyst estimates on all fronts with its third-quarter report. The edge computing company is feeling no real pain from the current economic environment. Cloudflare grew revenue by 47% year over year and signed up 159 enterprise customers with annual budgets exceeding $100,000.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colon

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Twitter asking some fired workers to return, reports say

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses Twitter in the aftermath of massive layoffs and Elon Musk hitting back at impersonation accounts.

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug. The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For Next Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Rocket Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:RKT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies and ‘inelastic’ demand keep prices high for the fuel at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for...

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.