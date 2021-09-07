U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Cricket Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

3 min read

HITRUST CSF Certification validates Cricket Health's commitment to meeting key regulations and protecting partners' and patients' sensitive information

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket Health, an industry-leading value-based kidney care provider, today announced that its StageSmart predictive analytics model and MyCricket patient platform have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. StageSmart is Cricket's machine learning disease identification model that helps health plans and providers identify people with kidney disease, determine disease stage, and assess their risk of disease progression. MyCricket is Cricket's patient support program, and it includes a multidisciplinary care team, peer support, and educational resources accessible in person, by telephone, or online 24/7.

Cricket Health (PRNewsfoto/Cricket Health)
Cricket Health (PRNewsfoto/Cricket Health)

"Our health plan customers and members trust Cricket Health to keep their sensitive health data private and secure, and earning that trust is at the center of all that we do," said Sam Mankiewicz, Cricket Health's Chief Technology Officer. "That is why we are pleased to achieve HITRUST CSF certification, demonstrating that Cricket Health is meeting the highest standards for protecting sensitive health information."

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Cricket Health has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Cricket Health has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Cricket Health works with major health plans and nephrology practices to help them provide personalized, stage-specific, and patient-centered kidney care. The company's StageSmart™ predictive analytics model helps identify people at risk for or with kidney disease through claims data. Cricket Health then provides individualized care plans through the MyCricket comprehensive patient support platform. Members have access to a multidisciplinary care team, a trained peer mentor, a peer support community, and stage-specific educational resources. These resources are available virtually, as well as by telephone or in person when needed. If patients do progress to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), Cricket Health's evidence-based approach increases transplant referrals, increases utilization of home dialysis, and reduces unnecessary hospitalizations.

About Cricket Health
Cricket Health is an industry-leading provider of value-based kidney care with a clinically-proven approach to managing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Cricket Health helps payers and providers shift their entire approach to kidney disease upstream, enabling them to intervene early and deliver stage-specific care to those who need it most, ultimately reducing costs and improving kidney disease outcomes. Cricket Health uses the StageSmart machine learning model and predicted GFR (pGFR) to risk stratify a patient population across each stage of kidney disease with 96 percent accuracy for people with stage 3b and beyond and then delivers individualized care through its comprehensive patient support service, MyCricket. Cricket Health members have access to educational resources, peer support, and a multidisciplinary care team in person, by telephone, and virtually. Founded in 2015 and based in San Francisco and Cambridge, the company's leadership includes some of the leading experts in nephrology, health care, and technology. Learn more at www.crickethealth.com or follow us @crickethealth.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cricket-health-achieves-hitrust-csf-certification-to-manage-risk-improve-security-posture-and-meet-compliance-requirements-301370469.html

SOURCE Cricket Health

