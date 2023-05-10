CRIF LAUNCHES INDUSTRY-FIRST PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP PROGRAMME CRIF PLUS

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIF, a global leader in credit bureau, business information, and credit risk solutions, today announced the launch of CRIF PLUS, a premium business information membership programme for its customers in Asia.

A game changer for the business information industry, CRIF PLUS is a premium membership programme for CRIF customers in Asia

Recognising the importance of staying ahead of the curve, CRIF has developed CRIF PLUS which is designed to deliver a truly exclusive experience for its customers. Closely aligned with CRIF's customer-centric values, CRIF PLUS aims to elevate the customer experience by providing exceptional service while meeting the growing demand for comprehensive business data and analytical insights.

The premium membership programme offered through CRIF PLUS includes a range of member-only benefits. Members will receive personalised service from a dedicated concierge in their home country, expedited delivery of business information reports beyond the standard time, access to exclusive monitoring and portfolio analysis tools to manage risks, as well as member-only discounts on CRIF products and services.

Novi Rolastuti, Regional Sales Director, Business Information Services at CRIF said: "We believe that CRIF PLUS is a game-changer for our customers. It is designed to meet the high demand for expedient credit risk solutions, while raising the bar for responsiveness, service and convenience. By putting the power of information into our customers' hands at a much faster pace, we enable them to make more agile decisions."

Meeting the need for speed with fast-tracked delivery

CRIF has invested in optimising the entire report generation process for CRIF PLUS, from data sourcing to delivery, enabling it to slash the turnaround time by one day in each market. This allows CRIF PLUS members to enjoy fast-tracked delivery of business information reports, a day earlier than the standard delivery time.

Dedicated concierge and communication channels

CRIF PLUS provides its customers with access to a dedicated concierge - CRIF Advanced Research Assistant ("CARA") - in their home country where they can request for business information reports conveniently. CARA offers a single point of contact and provides personalised services to better serve customers.

Customers can reach out to CARA through email or a newly introduced live messaging system which uses Line in Taiwan and WhatsApp in the rest of Asia. The live messaging system is practical, efficient and saves time, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Exclusive tools for risk management

CRIF PLUS members will have exclusive access to a portfolio analysis tool which provides an analysis of their customer base, enabling them to better understand the health and stability of their business. By identifying the best and most risky customers, they can focus their resources, more strategically and optimally. In addition, a monitoring service sends alerts on company information changes via email.

This suite of analytical and monitoring tools provides CRIF PLUS customers with a holistic picture of their credit risks, enabling them to make smarter and more informed decisions to mitigate risks.

Says Rolastuti: "CRIF PLUS offers a unique value proposition that will resonate with our customers. Part of our ongoing commitment to offer exceptional customer experience, CRIF PLUS marks a significant milestone towards our objective of becoming an industry leader in the field of business information solutions across Asia."

About CRIF

CRIF is a global leader in credit bureau, business information, and credit risk solutions. Established in 1988 in Bologna, Italy, CRIF operates in 40 countries across four continents. Over 10,500 banks and financial institutions, 82,000 business clients and 1,000,000 consumers use CRIF services on a daily basis. Since 2016, CRIF has been included in the prestigious IDF FinTech Top 100 Rankings.

CRIF has a strong presence in Asia with regional headquarters in Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as in key cities including Beijing, Bishkek, Cebu, Dushanbe, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Pune, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung, Tashkent, and Zhongli. For more information on CRIF Asia, please visit www.crifasia.com.

