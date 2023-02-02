U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,163.52
    +44.31 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,953.12
    -139.84 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,128.75
    +312.43 (+2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,984.52
    +23.70 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.80
    -0.61 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.10
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    -0.0082 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    -0.0136 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6400
    -0.2850 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,803.93
    +433.17 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.72
    -1.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

The criminal case against Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison could put jilted FTX customers in the backseat

Sindhu Sundar,Jacob Shamsian
·6 min read
Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX and its creditors' committee said they're facing a roadblock into their bankruptcy inquiries into where customer funds went.David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

  • Creditors in FTX's bankruptcy say Sam Bankman-Fried and his top deputies aren't playing ball.

  • The parallel criminal case against SBF, Caroline Ellison, and Gary Wang may be to blame.

  • Usually, cooperating witnesses share everything — but prosecutors may be holding back, experts say.

In the months since FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company and its creditors have said they're leaving no stone unturned in their search for the fallen crypto exchange's funds that disappeared.

But they told a Delaware bankruptcy court recently that they hit a roadblock, accusing Sam Bankman-Fried and those close to him of not playing ball with them.

In a January filing, they alleged that the former FTX CEO, his parents, and his deputies including Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, didn't answer questions in the bankruptcy inquiry into what happened at the crypto exchange.

FTX, which is being shepherded through the Chapter 11 process by its current CEO John Ray, has said it's looking for information from them, including about any money transfers out of the bankrupt entities and on "anything of value they received from the debtors."

A group of debtors asked the judge overseeing the bankruptcy case to allow them to file subpoenas against Ellison, Wang, Bankman-Fried, his family members, and several other "insiders" who they said weren't providing the documents and information the debtors needed.

"Certain insiders are currently cooperating with the debtors to provide important information," lawyers for the debtors wrote in the filing. "But others are not."

The criminal case takes priority

Ellison and Wang separately reached plea deals with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, copping to charges including wire fraud and conspiracy. Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District in New York, which is bringing the criminal case, trumpeted their cooperation in a splashy announcement just as Bankman-Fried, under indictment for a spate of fraud and conspiracy charges, was extradited to the US from the Bahamas.

Cooperation agreements with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are famously ironclad, leaving them facing hefty potential prison sentences and requiring full cooperation. But, experts told Insider, the deals require them to focus on working with prosecutors in the criminal case — even if it could be at the expense of other parties.

"As long as there's a pending criminal investigation, that can put a damper on everything," said Kevin O'Brien, a partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP and a former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn.

Bankman-Fried's parents, Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, are in discussions about FTX's inquiries, their representative Gwen Rocco told Insider in a statement.

"Barbara and Joe, through counsel, have been in communication with Sullivan & Cromwell and will respond to the document requests in the normal course," Rocco said, referring to the law firm representing FTX in its bankruptcy.

damian williams ftx sam bankman fried
US attorney Damian Williams speaks to the media regarding the indictment of Samuel Bankman-Fried the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2022.REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Ellison and Wang's cooperation agreements include the standard language in such deals, which limits their discussions about the FTX case to anyone else without the permission of prosecutors.

While that doesn't mean they can't speak to FTX investigators in the bankruptcy, it shows how the multiple parallel investigations in a sprawling case can run up against one another.

Parties in a Chapter 11, including the company going through it, often conduct their own investigations with the support of a bankruptcy court, to figure out how to recover the most funds to repay creditors. In the case of FTX's ongoing bankruptcy in Delaware, the company has been coordinating its inquiries with the creditors' committee in the case, which represents a vast category of unsecured creditors, including FTX customers.

The US Attorney's office will usually work in tandem with the civil proceedings and share information with the bankruptcy court, according to Eric J. Snyder, the chairman of the bankruptcy practice at Wilk Auslander LLP. But when both criminal and civil proceedings are ongoing, it's the criminal case that goes first in line, Snyder said.

If the debtors are asking for subpoenas, it's an indication that there may be a breakdown in coordination between them and the prosecutors, Snyder told Insider.

"If they're subpoenaing documents from him and everybody else, I assume what's going to happen is they're going to be told to pound sand," Snyder said. "And that they're not going to get any of the documents."

Prosecutors prioritize winning

In a bankruptcy proceeding, the company and the committee representing its creditors are focused on recouping value, said Robert Miller, a professor at the University of South Dakota School of Law, who used to represent companies and other parties in bankruptcies.

"Your goal is to get the maximum distribution to creditors, not to get people behind bars," Miller said. "There can be a tension between maximizing returns for creditors and the goals of the government's criminal investigation, which is to have justice served."

The alleged lack of cooperation from Ellison and Wang in the bankruptcy, according to FTX's filing, could get awkward. Cooperators generally want to show the public they aren't the villains in the saga, and demonstrate their helpfulness to a court in hopes of a lighter sentence.

Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried outside Manhattan federal court.Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

One possibility, according to a former federal prosecutor who spoke on the condition of anonymity, may be that the US Attorney's office is still examining the information provided by Ellison and Wang. The prosecutors may want to keep that information close to their chests until their investigation has moved farther along.

"It could impede the criminal investigation because information would get out that's not ready to come out," the source said.

Ellison and Wang haven't responded to FTX's allegations in court yet. It's not clear from court filings if they'd offer more cooperation or even welcome a subpoena. If prosecutors want to keep them away from the bankruptcy process as they continue to cooperate, however, it's possible they could instruct Ellison and Wang to fight the subpoenas in the bankruptcy case, or intervene themselves to demonstrate that they're the ones running the show.

"Everything they've had, I'm sure it's turned over to the feds because they don't want to go to jail," Snyder said. "So the fact that they're being subpoenaed — I don't think anyone will let them testify."

It's not yet clear what sort of arguments Bankman-Fried will muster in his defense in court. But in public statements, as well as text messages and emails described in court filings, the FTX founder says he wants to help all the creditors get their money back.

In a January 2 email to Ray, the current FTX CEO, Bankman-Fried said he wants to be "helpful" and asked to meet with him in New York City the next day.

On January 3, Bankman-Fried was in a Manhattan federal court to plead not guilty to the charges against him.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Atlas Air Pays Tribute to 'Queen of the Skies' as Airline Receives Last-Ever Made Boeing 747

    The last-ever made Boeing 747 was delivered to cargo carrier Atlas Air on Wednesday, February 1, marking the end of an era in aviation production spanning more than 50 years.Dubbed the “Queen of the Skies”, the 747-100 first flew in the February of 1969 after six years of development. Boeing had tasked its engineers with developing an aircraft that would meet the predicted boom in travel and cargo needs during the 1970s.After receiving certification from the US’s Federal Aviation Administration in December, 1969, Pan America entered the 747 into commercial service with a flight from New York to London in January, 1970.While en-route from Washington state’s Paine Field to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, flight crew of the final 747 paid tribute to the aircraft’s legacy by drawing a crown with the flight path. Credit: Flightradar24 via Storyful

  • Watch: Boeing Delivers Final 747 Jumbo Jet

    Boeing delivered its final 747 jumbo jet on Tuesday. The four-engine airplane, dubbed “Queen of the Skies,” made long-haul travel more affordable over its more than 50-year lifespan. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

  • Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

    Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

  • Markets in 3 Minutes: Fed Decision, Corporate Earnings

    Mark Cudmore and Anna Edwards break down today's key themes for analysts and investors on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Up 128%, This Renewable Energy Stock Is Still a Great Buy

    First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares are tearing higher despite some weak financial results recently. But investors are seeing growth pick up and improved margins on the horizon. Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why he's still bullish on this hot stock in the video below.

  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the expectations for Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet earnings.

  • Here's Why Hanesbrands Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of apparel company Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) dropped like a rock on Thursday after the company provided lackluster financial guidance and announced some substantial pivots to management's priorities. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Hanesbrands stock was down 23% -- particularly painful, considering the market is soaring today. On one hand, fourth-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion beat guidance from Hanesbrands' management.

  • Exxon Mobil Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$402.2b (up 44% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Why SNDL, Aurora Cannabis, and Tilray Stocks Popped Today

    There's more evidence now favoring medical marijuana legalization. But medical marijuana is already legal in most states.

  • Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Hooper Stevens, senior vice president of investor relations and finance. Today, we will have prepared remarks from Jennifer Witz, our chief executive officer; and Sean Sullivan, our chief financial officer.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023

    Dividend stocks are a great way to mitigate downside risk, hedge against inflation, and generate reliable levels of passive income. Closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and some actively managed diversified holding companies are purpose-built to return an outsize portion of cash flows to shareholders via regular distributions. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) is a REIT with a current annualized yield of 10.75%.

  • Mercedes Just Beat Tesla To a Key Electric Vehicle Milestone

    Tesla might be the loudest in the room when talking about driverless cars, but Mercedes claims it just beat Tesla at its own game. With a starting price at $105,450, it was ranked eighth for luxury electric vehicles (EVs) by Car and Driver, behind Lucid's Air, several of the Porsches, the Tesla model S and the BMW i7. While folks fawn over the Cyber Truck and the latest new EV, Mercedes has been hard at work developing the inside of its cars -- specifically, its autonomous driving capabilities.

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Driving Higher

    For the third day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is riding higher -- up 4.3% as of 10:10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates only 25 basis points yesterday is probably part of the reason for that -- indeed, growth stocks in general seem happy to run today, with the entire Nasdaq up nearly 2%. Tesla's plan to cut the prices of its electric cars, you see -- not just in the U.S., but in China as well -- is having its intended effect of stoking consumer demand.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Let it go: Here are 3 crucial things you must 'say goodbye' to in retirement. Most folks can't do it — but can you?

    Change doesn't have to be bad.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    AbbVie (ABBV) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Jim Cramer Astonished by Mark Zuckerberg's Terminology, Messaging During Meta's Earnings Call

    Following the company's previous earnings release, Cramer apologized to his audience, saying that his trust in Meta's management team was "ill-advised" and that his bullish hubris was "extraordinary, and I apologize."

  • General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    General Mills (GIS) closed at $77.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day.

  • 12 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases

    In this article, we will 12 best discuss dividend growth stocks with 10% yearly increases. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend companies and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. The historical analysis of dividend growers has shown their outperformance over […]

  • 3 Signs Carvana Has Hit the Wall

    Carvana stock has crashed back to Earth after a massive run, and these three indicators show just how bad things are.