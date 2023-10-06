Criminal charge dropped against metro Detroit auto accident attorney

The U.S. Justice Department this week dropped criminal charges against a metro Detroit auto accident attorney and two businessmen in a case involving allegations of illegally obtained police reports and car crash victim solicitation that has already brought guilty pleas from two Detroit police officers.

The Justice Department dismissed the indictments for wire fraud conspiracy that it brought in December 2020 against attorney Brent Sitto of Bloomfield Township, who is a principal of Southfield-based Auto Accident Attorneys, and businessmen Cory Mann and Michael Daneshvar.

The decision followed a pretrial hearing, known as an Enright hearing, last month in U.S. District Court in Detroit that concerned the admissibility of evidence to support the government's conspiracy claims. At issue was whether all defendants in the 2020 indictment knew that police reports were fraudulently obtained.

During the hearing, a witness testified that police reports of vehicle accidents that he obtained for Sitto were purchased through proper channels via an information service that is commonly used by lawyers and now known as LexisNexis.

The witness also testified that police reports on the information service sometimes had watermarks indicating that they weren't yet officially approved — even though they were available for download and purchase by any lawyer.

The witness said there was once intense competition for "fresh" police reports of car crashes because individuals might solicit the crash victims for medical and other services.

The witness also described how, in a separate chain of events in the mid-2010s, a "councilman" was obtaining fresh police reports from a higher-up in the Detroit Police Department and passing them to an owner of another law firm before those reports ultimately came into his possession. The witness said he didn't know the councilman's name.

Earlier this week, a deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's Tax Division said they were dropping the wire fraud conspiracy charge against the three men.

On Friday, Judge Matthew Leitman officially dismissed the charges, yet confirmed an Oct. 17 trial date for similar charges against other defendants, including Sitto's law firm partner, Glenn Franklin III. Franklin has pleaded not guilty.

The U.S. Justice Department dropped its criminal charge against metro Detroit attorney Brent Sitto, second from left. Also pictured are his wife, Sandy Sitto, their two kids and defense attorneys Steven Haney and Walter Piszczatowski (far right).

Sitto and Franklin continued to work as attorneys and take new clients while the case against them moved forward.

"Brent was indicted almost three years ago, his reputation was damaged, his business was damaged, his life has been disrupted for three long years, and we were fully prepared to go to trial in two weeks, but we’re ecstatic today," Sitto's lawyers, Steven Haney and Walter Piszczatowski, said in a statement Friday.

"The government did the right thing and dismissed this case against him. ... Now he can move on with the next chapter in his life with his name finally cleared."

It has been illegal since January 2014 to solicit an accident victim in Michigan for commercial purposes within 30 days of a car crash or to access or buy police reports of crashes for solicitation purposes in that first month.

The Justice Department's indictment claimed that between July 2014 and April 2018, Franklin, Sitto, "Individual A" and others paid money to two businessmen as well as another attorney ― Mathew Schwartz, principal founder of Southfield-based Legal Genius — to share stolen police reports about Detroit car accidents with a pair of Florida men.

The Floridians then worked as phone solicitors for businesses that contacted Michigan accident victims to steer them to specific personal injury lawyers, chiropractors and MRI centers.

Justice Department lawyers had claimed the police reports were illegally obtained before they were publicly available, courtesy of then-Detroit Police Officers Karen Miller and Carol Almeranti, who took plea deals in 2019 with federal prosecutors for their roles.

Sentencing for Miller and Almeranti is scheduled for December. Schwartz pleaded guilty in October 2020 to two charges, including conspiracy to defraud the IRS. His sentencing also is scheduled for December.

Two others — Jayson Rosett, of Bloomfield Hills, and his father, Robert Rosett — took plea deals in 2019 along with the former Detroit police officers. They admitted to tax crimes and involvement in a car crash victim solicitation scheme.

The "Individual A" referenced in the Justice Department's December 2020 indictment has not been named, but was described as owning a Southfield-based personal injury law firm.

Businessman Cory Mann still faces separate tax-related charges in the 2020 case. A trial date hasn't been set for those charges.

Mann's lawyer, Eric Nemeth of Varnum, said they were pleased with this week's developments.

“This first dismissal is hopefully a harbinger of things to come," Nemeth said.

A lawyer for Franklin told the Free Press that he too may soon join Sitto in having all the Justice Department's charges dropped.

A message Friday for the Justice Department seeking comment about the dropped charges was not returned.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl.

