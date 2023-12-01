'Criminal Record' gets first trailer, premieres January 10 on Apple TV+

'Criminal Record'

Two detectives fight for the truth over a historic murder conviction in the first trailer for Apple TV+ series "Criminal Record."



The London filmed series stars Peter Capaldi of "Doctor Who" fame and Cush Jumbo, who is known for "The Good Wife." The first trailer shows the conflict between two detectives in the new crime thriller.



The latest Apple TV+ British crime series follows two detectives who clash over an old murder case, with a young detective seeking the truth about what the more senior detective is trying to hide to protect his legacy. An anonymous phone call brings the two into a confrontation over the case.



"Criminal Record" is an eight-episode series, with the first two debuting on January 10. New episodes will air every Wednesday through February 21.





Also joining the series are Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoe Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Ayesha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi. BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman and BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins executive produce the show alongside the stars Capaldi and Jumbo.



Watch "Criminal Record" when it debuts on Apple TV+ on January 10. Get a subscription for $9.99 per month or include it as part of every Apple One subscription bundle tier.