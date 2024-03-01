Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 29, 2024

Operator: Welcome to the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the management's prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call over to Corey Davis of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Corey Davis: Thank you, Sergio, and hello everyone. Joining me on the call today are Scott Struthers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Alan Krasner, Chief Endocrinologist; and Mark Wilson, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call are Dana Pizzuti, Chief Medical and Development Officer, and Jim Hassard, Chief Commercial Officer. A press release announcing the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results was issued today and is also available on the Crinetics website. As a reminder, we'll be making forward-looking statements and I invite you to learn more about the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements as disclosed in our SEC filings. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and the company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied such statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in today's news release. The company's other news releases, and Crinetics SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. I'd also like to specify that the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate, only as the date of this live broadcast February 28, 2024. Crinetics takes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call. I'll now hand the call over to Scott Struthers. Scott, go ahead.

Scott Struthers: Thanks, Corey. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our quarterly results call. As the company progresses towards commercialization, it's our intent to expand our investor outreach and provide regular opportunities for interactive dialogue. We appreciate your attendance and look forward to our discussion today and on future quarterly calls. To begin, I'll spend a few moments summarizing our recent accomplishments before turning the call over to Alan Krasner, our Chief Endocrinologist, to discuss our clinical programs and recently reported data in some more detail. Before we get started with a review of 2023, I wanted to say how pleased we are to have announced a private placement equity financing of approximately $350 million earlier today.

We're very appreciative of the continued support that we've received from new and existing shareholders, who share our long-term vision for building the premier endocrine company to help patients suffering from a wide range of different endocrine-related diseases. This financing is simply one more step forward in that strategy. 2023 was a tremendously successful year for Crinetics on many fronts. I'll begin with our lead development candidate, Paltusotine. Paltusotine continues to deliver impressive results in the two indications for which it is being developed, acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome. In September we reported clinical results in acromegaly that exceeded expectations. Our Phase 3 PATHFNDR-1 trial achieved its primary endpoint of maintaining IGF control and meant all secondary endpoints with high statistical significance.

As a reminder, PATHFNDR-1 was designed to evaluate oral Paltusotine in patients with acromegaly, who are already controlled on standard-of-care, which are injected somatostatin receptor ligand depots or SRL therapy. Our intention for this trial is to support an indication for the maintenance of acromegaly treatment. In other words, to maintain biochemical control in patients switching from standard-of-care injectables to once daily oral Paltusotine. In contrast, our second Phase 3 trial, PATHFNDR-2, is evaluating Paltusotine in patients with acromegaly, who have elevated IGF levels above the normal range. These are patients who are either naive to therapy, untreated for at least four months or patients who agreed to wash out of the standard-of-care as part of entering the study.

We completed enrollment in PATHFNDR-2 last year, and we are on track to unblind and report top-line results in March. If successful, we intend to submit an NDA supported by these results from both studies to the U.S. FDA in the second-half of 2024. Overall, our PATHFNDR program is intended to provide a broad label for the treatment of acromegaly. Moving now to carcinoid syndrome, our second intended indication for Paltusotine. In December, we reported initial results from our ongoing open-label Phase 2 trial in patients with carcinoid syndrome. From a safety point of view, Paltusotine continues to be well tolerated in this patient population consistent with what we've seen from our other clinical studies to-date. With regard to efficacy, to-date we are seeing clear reductions in the two key symptoms of carcinoid syndrome, which are excess bowel movement frequencies and flushing episodes.

The results from December were from a subset of patients, and the study is now fully complete with a total of 36 patients. In the profile, we reported the initial results is confirmed and the top line results that we are expected in the first-half of this year. We're excited to move forward into Phase 3 studies in carcinoid syndrome, pending alignment with the FDA on the study design. Following in the footsteps of Paltusotine, we built a remarkably deep pipeline. Our second molecule 4894, is currently being evaluated in an open-label Phase 2 trial in patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia or CAH and a second trial in patients with ACTH dependent Cushing’s disease. People with CAH are unable to make cortisol and instead make excess adrenal androgens and 4894 is an oral ACTH antagonist designed to normalize levels of adrenal androgens.

Alan will elaborate on this program, and we anticipate reporting initial results from a subset of patients in the second quarter of the year. Beyond 4894, we're also advancing multiple preclinical programs, including a parathyroid hormone or PTH, receptor antagonist for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism, a TSH antagonist for the treatment of Graves' disease and thyroid eye disease, and candidates for metabolic diseases, including diabetes and obesity. These are just a few of the many early stage programs in our pipeline, and we plan to provide you with regular updates on these and other development candidates when appropriate. In anticipation of a potential 2025 launch of Paltusotine, we also remain focused on building out our commercial organization.

Acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome together present a multi-billion dollar market opportunity. We're actively developing commercial capabilities for these markets, identifying key prescribers, and tailoring our launch strategy. We know that PATHFNDR-1 data is resonating well, creating excitement among the acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome prescribers and the patients. Understanding paired perspectives is also crucial and Jim Hassard, our Chief Commercial Officer is building a market access team to build relationships with these important stakeholders. We're preparing logistics, finalizing specialty pharmacy agreements, and generally preparing the company for commercial readiness on all fronts. Looking forward to the rest of 2024 and ‘25, we anticipate multiple transformative milestones ahead completing PATHFNDR-2, completing Phase 2 followed by initiation of a Phase 3 study in carcinoid syndrome, completing a Phase 2 and initiating a Phase 3 in CAH, submitting our first NDA, and launching Paltusotine for acromegaly, if approved.

Moreover, continuing to advance our pipeline of promising candidates in high prevalence indications that are beginning to emerge from discovery. We will also continue to invest in our world-class discovery capabilities that are the roots of our long-term success. With that, let me hand it over to Dr. Alan Krasner, our Chief Endocrinologist, to talk about our clinical program and the results we're seeing today. Alan?

Alan Krasner: Thank you, Scott. Today I will provide a summary of the results we recently reported from our clinical programs and what this means for the continued development, starting with Paltusotine. As Scott already mentioned, our Phase 3 PATHFNDR-1 study of oral Paltusotine in patients with acromegaly achieved all the goals set out for the study. In September, we reported highly statistically significant results in our primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. Before I dive into the data, I'd like to reiterate that this trial was designed to evaluate Paltusotine in patients, who are already biochemically controlled on injectable SRL therapy and switched to Paltusotine. In acromegaly, excess growth hormone acts at the liver to secrete excess insulin-like growth Factor 1 or IGF-1.

Participants in the PATHFNDR-1 trial were previously treated with injectable SRL therapy and had IGF-1 levels at baseline of less than or equal to one times the upper limit of normal. The goal for Paltusotine in this trial was to maintain this level of biochemical control. Therefore, the primary endpoint was the proportion of participants, who maintain IGF-1 levels of less than or equal to one times the upper limit of normal on Paltusotine, compared to placebo. We also pre-specified clinically important metrics as secondary endpoints, the change from baseline in IGF-1, the change in acromegaly symptoms using a fit-for-purpose acromegaly symptom diary, and the proportion of participants able to maintain growth hormone levels of less than 1 nanogram per milliliter.

In the study, we saw a remarkable 83% or 25 of 30 patients, who received Paltusotine meet the primary endpoint. This is compared to only 4% or one out of 28 patients receiving placebo. The magnitude of this difference is highly statistically significant, with a P-value of less than 0.0001. In all secondary endpoints, we also achieve statistical significance. Participants in the Paltusotine group maintained control of IGF-1 levels, while those on placebo rose markedly. And this difference was statistically significant with a P-value of 0.0001. In addition, overall symptom control was measured using the acromegaly symptom diary, or ASD score. Participants receiving Paltusotine maintain control of their symptoms, as measured by the total ASD score.

This is compared to an overall increase from baseline as reported by the placebo group. This difference was statistically significant with a P-value of 0.02. Finally 87% of participants receiving Paltusotine, maintain growth hormone levels less than 1 nanogram per milliliter, compared to 28% in placebo. This difference was also highly statistically significant with a P-value of 0.0003. We are very excited about these results that demonstrate durable symptom and biochemical control through a convenient once-daily oral option for patients, who are currently burdened by depot injections. These data are very clear that Paltusotine effectively maintains IGF-1 levels in the normal range. In the draft guidance on the development of drugs for the treatment of acromegaly issued in January 2023, the FDA identified two acromegaly patient populations of interest.

Firstly, the maintenance population who were evaluated in the PATHFNDR-1 trial, and secondly, the treatment population that we are currently evaluating in our PATHFNDR-2 study. The treatment population includes those with active acromegaly who are not currently on medical therapy and therefore have an IGF-1 level that is greater than the upper limit of normal. The goal here is to show that a new agent can treat active disease as measured by lowering elevated IGF-1 levels. SRLs are currently used in practice as first-line medical therapy for acromegaly, because published studies have demonstrated that most untreated patients, when treated with SRL monotherapy, have meaningful lowering of IGF-1, although only the minority of patients, particularly among those who are naive to medical therapy, normalize IGF-1.

It is not possible to predict which untreated patients, who start out with a potentially wide range of baseline IGF-1 elevations will actually normalize. But it is known that the majority of patients treated with an SRL in previous studies benefited from therapy. For regulatory purposes, the primary objective of PATHFNDR-2 is to demonstrate a statistically greater proportion of subjects on Paltusotine with normal IGF-1 at end of treatment, compared to that achieved with placebo treatment. This was the same primary objective of PATHFNDR-1. However, it is important to note that the absolute IGF-1 normalization rates in PATHFNDR-2 is expected to be lower than that observed in the PATHFNDR-1 population. Remember, the PATHFNDR-1 population were all known to have normal IGF-1 on SRL monotherapy at baseline.

PATHFNDR-2 patients would be expected to have a wide range of IGF-1 elevations at baseline. Based on published data, our best estimate of the overall percentage of patients, who achieved normal IGF-1 on drug at the end of treatment in PATHFNDR-2 should be approximately 30%. And this study is powered to show that this is different than that expected in the placebo group. This normalization rate would indicate that Paltusotine is similarly effective to injected SRLs in this patient population and should be able to compete with the injections as a first-line therapy. Although IGF-1 normalization is of interest, perhaps even more relevant to clinical practice is the reduction from elevated baselines that can be achieved with Paltusotine. And this is a pre-specified key secondary endpoint in PATHFNDR-2.

Pending results, we hope that PATHFNDR-2 will complement PATHFNDR-1 and allow us to seek a broad indication for Paltusotine in the treatment of acromegaly. PATHFNDR-2 completed enrollment with 111 enrolled participants. We look forward to sharing top line results from PATHFNDR-2 with you in the next month. Paltusotine’s second target indication, carcinoid syndrome, is also showing promising results to-date. In December, we reported initial results from the ongoing open-label Phase 2 trial. As a brief reminder, SRLs are the first-line medical therapy for carcinoid syndrome, and we would expect that oral Paltusotine would compete with the injections in this patient population as well. Carcinoid syndrome arises from neuroendocrine tumors that most commonly originate in the small intestine.

The syndrome is caused by tumor production of serotonin and other factors. The two key symptoms that patients experience in this disease are diarrhea and flushing. Our goal in treating carcinoid syndrome patients with Paltusotine is to reduce their total symptom burden. The ongoing Phase 2 study is an open label parallel group study that enrolls patients, who are either naive to SRL treatment or currently treated, untreated, and actively symptomatic, or who are controlled on SRL therapy and willing to wash out prior to entry. The initial results we presented in December included 27 participants. The trial is fully enrolled with a total of 36 participants, and top line results from the full study are anticipated in the first-half of this year.

From a safety point of view, Paltusotine was well tolerated with no new safety findings, consistent with what we've seen in our previous studies. In addition, pharmacokinetics in this patient population remains consistent with what we expected to see from prior experience in healthy volunteers. We are also very pleased to have already observed meaningful reductions in the two key symptoms of carcinoid syndrome, excess bowel movements and flushing episodes, even in the initial look at the data. So far, Paltusotine is associated with a 65% reduction in excess bowel movement frequency in patients, who entered the study with greater than three bowel movements per day. In patients who experienced one or more flushing events per day at baseline, Paltusotine is also associated with a 65% reduction in these episodes.

As part of the study design, participants had the opportunity to up-titrate their dose of Paltusotine based on pre-specified symptom criteria. However, few patients in the study at the time of the initial analysis required an increase in dose, so we believe we are in the correct range to observe a response. Results of biomarker and other supplemental exploratory endpoints will be analyzed and reported with final results. We are excited about this initial data and look forward to reviewing the full top-line results, which are anticipated in the first-half of this year. Based on the results thus far, we believe Paltusotine is acting like an SRL in terms of its ability to provide symptom relief, and we think the full dataset will confirm this.

We will submit the final data to the FDA to discuss at an end of Phase 2 meeting. We look forward to updating you on the Phase 3 trial design details, including dose, registration in our endpoint, and timing once we've had these discussions. Our second candidate following is Paltusotine CRN04894. 4894 is an ACTH receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia or CAH. Classic CAH is a genetic disorder that affects approximately 27,000 patients in the U.S. These patients have impaired cortisol production, which causes high levels of ACTH. This excess ACTH causes overstimulation of the adrenal cortex, resulting in overproduction of androgens. As an ACTH antagonist, 4894 is designed to act directly at the adrenal gland to normalize adrenal androgen production.

4894 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 open label sequential dose study in participants with CAH. At this stage of development, we are primarily interested in evaluating safety and pharmacokinetics of 4894. However, we're also interested in looking at pharmacodynamics, and in CAH, this is measured primarily using the biomarker androstenedione or A4. Similar to how we presented the carcinoid syndrome data in December, we plan to report initial data from the open-label Phase 2 study in the second quarter of 2024. This will not be full data, but initial data from a small number of enrolled participants. We hope it will give us an early picture of how 4894 is acting in CAH patients. With that I will now hand it over to Mark for a review of the financials.

Marc Wilson: Thank you, Alan. We ended 2023 on strong financial footing with $558.6 million in cash and investments. In addition, earlier today we announced a $350 million private placement equity financing. This private placement further strengthened our financial position with approximately $900 million on a pro forma basis. We have a solid financial foundation as we prepare for multiple upcoming data readouts and regulatory milestones and as we continue investing in the expansion of our deep pipeline. Research and development expenses were $45.6 million and $168.5 million for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $37 million and $130.2 million for the same periods in 2022. The increases were primarily attributable to higher personnel costs and increased outside services, both of which were driven by the advancement and expansion of our portfolio of programs.

General and administrative expenses were $17.1 million and $58.1 million for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $11.3 million and $42.4 million for the same periods in 2022. These increases were primarily attributable to higher personnel costs. Our net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $60.1 million, compared to a net loss of $45 million for the same period in 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the company's net loss was $214.5 million, compared to a net loss of $163.9 million for the same period in 2022. Revenues were $4 million for the full-year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2022. There were no revenues for the quarter ended 2023 compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2022.

Revenues in both periods were primarily derived from licensing arrangements associated with our Paltusotine and CRN01941 product candidates. Net cash used for operating activities during the quarter end of December 31, 2023 was $38.5 million and was $166.3 million for the year end of December 31, 2023. In 2024, we anticipate our cash burn to be approximately $50 million to $60 million per quarter. And we expect that following the $350 million private placement announced earlier today, that our pro forma cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of approximately $900 million will be sufficient to fund our current operating plan into 2028. I will now hand it back to Scott for closing remarks before we begin Q&A.

Scott Struthers: Thank you, Mark. We're extremely proud of the progress we've made throughout 2023 and so far in 2024. And 2024 is poised to be a transformative year for Crinetics. We look forward to providing continued updates throughout the year as we progress Paltusotine through regulatory submissions and commercialization, make continued advancements in our pipeline, and continue to create exciting new drug candidates with our discovery efforts. Thank you all for your attention. Operator, we're ready to take questions.

Operator: Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners. Please go ahead.

