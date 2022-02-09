U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,548.25
    +35.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,547.00
    +205.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.50
    +167.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.60
    +16.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    -0.34 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -2.18 (-9.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4510
    -0.0970 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,235.80
    +881.18 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.29
    -1.57 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.00
    +56.93 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRNX

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in a virtual format February 14-18, 2022.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time:

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/crnx/2679350

In addition, the live and archived presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section on the Company’s website.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine, is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. A Phase 3 clinical program in acromegaly with paltusotine is underway. Crinetics also plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, Cushing’s disease and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company.

Contacts:
Marc Wilson
Chief Financial Officer
IR@crinetics.com
(858) 450-6464

Investors / Media:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2577

Aline Sherwood
Scienta Communications
asherwood@scientapr.com
(312) 238-8957


Recommended Stories

  • Teva stock falls after revenue falls below expectations, full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top

  • CVS Earnings Topped Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    CVS Health stock was falling after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday but confirming full-year guidance that appeared to disappoint. The company reported revenue of $76.6 billion for the fourth-quarter ending in December, up 10.1% compared with the prior year, beating the FactSet consensus of $75.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, which topped the FactSet consensus of $1.83.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • JPMorgan estimates bitcoin's fair value

    Strategists at the investment bank calculated the 'fair value' of the crypto world's so-called liquid gold.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3

  • Bracing for a stock market that's going 'a whole lot of nowhere': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

  • Glaxo Expects Profit to Rise as Drugmaker Readies for Split

    GlaxoSmithKline says it remains on track to spin off its consumer healthcare arm by the middle of the year.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Needs To Do This; Five Stocks Flash Buy Signal

    The market rally had solid gains Tuesday, but is still in a range. Apple is setting up as Expedia leads the travel sector.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.