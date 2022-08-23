U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

CRIO Selected for Fully Virtual Decentralized Clinical Trial

·2 min read

CRIO and strategic partner Jiva Science are providing eSource, Telehealth, eConsent and ePRO in support of a Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) virtual trial

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIO, a Boston-based healthcare technology firm streamlining clinical trials for sponsors, sites, and patients, has been selected as the eSource vendor for a 200 patient MDD trial. The study will consist of virtual investigators who will conduct the trial using a combination of Telehealth and CRIO's eSource system.

"CRIO's eSource platform is a foundation for decentralized clinical trials, enabling remote capture of eSource during a clinical trial. Along with our strategic partner, Jiva Science, which is providing the Telehealth and ePRO solutions, CRIO will be able to deliver a fully virtual trial," says Raymond Nomizu, CEO and co-founder at CRIO. "We are changing the way that clinical trials are run across a wide range of indications. Sponsors are looking for new and innovative ways to conduct clinical research, and CRIO is at the forefront of this evolution."

"CRIO was an ideal choice for this study. Our eSource and virtual platform align with our vision of conducting clinical trials of the future, today," says Kristen Bosse, director of product development at CRIO. "CRIO's model of capturing data once during the clinical trial process will enable our sponsor client to conduct this trial with patients residing anywhere in the U.S."

With the ability to support decentralized and hybrid trials, CRIO is the leader in eSource technology. COVID-19 forced the industry to rethink how clinical trials are run, and CRIO's eSource platform is the perfect solution to address this challenge.

About CRIO
Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to streamline clinical research to bring new medications to market faster. We have created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that reduces data errors, streamlines regulatory workflows and accelerates timelines. Today, CRIO supports more than 2,000 medical research sites worldwide. For more information about CRIO, visit www.clinicalresearch.io.

About Jiva Science
Jiva Science helps pharmaceutical companies bring new and innovative treatments to market with technology solutions that increase patient satisfaction, compliance, recruiting and retention—for improved study efficiency and outcomes. For more information about Jiva Science please visit www.jivascience.com.

Media Contact
Murthy Gandham
343124@email4pr.com

Media Contact:
Daenya McDonald, Marketing Director
(781) 296-8975
343124@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crio-selected-for-fully-virtual-decentralized-clinical-trial-301610497.html

SOURCE CRIO

