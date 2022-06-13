U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.37
    -136.49 (-3.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,591.43
    -801.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,866.14
    -473.89 (-4.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.79
    -81.49 (-4.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.20
    -2.47 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    -44.10 (-2.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.86 (-3.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0100 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2990
    +0.1430 (+4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2133
    -0.0176 (-1.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8000
    -0.6200 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,960.09
    -4,787.45 (-17.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.67
    -63.21 (-11.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.26
    -130.26 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Crisis! On the blockchain

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Alex and Grace are back to cover the biggest, best, and baddest technology news. We are back once again here with your weekly kickoff! Here’s what we got into:

  • Stocks are down around the world, with nearly every major index that we checked falling 2% or more.

  • Crypto prices are in the tank, with bitcoin and ether losing double-digit percentage points in the last day; the mess in crypto-land is deep this morning.

  • Celcius network is falling apart, despite huge recent fundraises. Precisely what happens next is not clear, but it doesn't look good for the company, judging by its imploding token price.

  • In better news, the Latin American startup scene re-upped its capital reserves right before the world went risk-off, implying that the region could be well capitalized heading into the rest of the year.

  • The Coinbase CEO's Twitter rant after some of the company's employees expressed displeasure was notable, in tone, and also in terms of PR strategy.

So, yeah, not the happiest show that we have ever recorded but one that matches the moment. As we stressed on the audio version, you are not your net worth. We will get through this.

Finally, Equity is live this Thursday, so come hang on Hopin or Twitter Spaces!

Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

