U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,469.32
    +535.69 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Crisis Communications and Financial Service Team at 5WPR Offers Support to Businesses Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Failure

·3 min read

The firm's teams will be offering expertise on external and internal communications as businesses react to the developing story and uncertainty from employees, customers and vendors

NEW YORK, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the financial, technology and VC sectors react and respond to the developing situation caused by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, 5W Public Relations' crisis communications and financial services team has announced an initiative aimed at offering their expertise to companies and executives navigating external and internal communications to inform and assure employees, customers and vendors.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)
5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The agency will be creating and sharing information through regular emails to clients and businesses in affected industries. The topics covered will span internal and external communications procedures, stakeholder mapping, business continuity, FAQs, relationship management, customer service engagement, among others.

"While we don't yet know the full impact of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, we do know that leaders at businesses across many sectors are working around the clock to mitigate their exposure and protect their employees, customers and partners," said Matt Caiola, co-CEO of 5W Public Relations and head of its Corporate, Technology and Digital divisions. "In events like these, clear, informative, and quick communications is of utmost importance and comes with the highest of stakes. Companies and executives are focused on operational needs right now, meaning they need the support of savvy, experienced and agile communications experts that understand their businesses, the needs and concerns of their stakeholders, and can help them navigate real time communications in an understandably highly charged internal and external moment. We are actively advising our own clients across the agency, and we hope the insights and information from our team will help organizations navigate the multitude of scenarios they may encounter during this time."

5WPR's crisis communications practice specializes in highly-charged issues and crisis management for companies and individuals facing unanticipated difficulties in the marketplace and has guided clients through many periods of financial unrest, including the 2008 recession and the early days of COVID. The firm has handled a broad spectrum of issues including IPO's, business and personal litigation, product recalls, trade disputes, environmental problems, warranty and product liability claims, executive scandals, miss-informed publics, sexual harassment, labor issues, criminal indictments, and a variety of sensitive domestic and international political issues.

To receive 5WPR's expert advice on crisis communications during the COVID-19 pandemic, sign up for the mailing list here.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Roxanne Ducas
rducas@5wpr.com / 212.584.4310

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crisis-communications-and-financial-service-team-at-5wpr-offers-support-to-businesses-impacted-by-silicon-valley-bank-failure-301769601.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines flight to Salt Lake City diverted after possible lightning strike: 'Very worried'

    An American Airlines flight was diverted on Friday following a possible lighting strike. The plane had been flying from Phoenix to Salt Lake City and was diverted to Boise.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is already causing collateral damage that’s sinking stablecoin values and delaying paychecks

    The tech ecosystem has been tossed into turmoil as , one of the nation’s largest banks for startups, collapsed Friday following a run on deposits. Now, with the bank’s assets frozen and under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, SVB’s customers, employees, and investors are grappling with a mountain of questions. Customers will […]

  • Hedge funds offering to buy startup deposits stuck at Silicon Valley Bank -Semafor

    Bids range from 60 to 80 cents on the dollar, the report said adding that the range reflects expectations for how much of the uninsured deposits will be eventually recovered once the bank's assets are sold or wound down. Firms like Oaktree which are known for investing in distressed debt are reaching out to startups after SVB's seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), the report said. Traders from investment firm Jefferies are also contacting startup founders with money stuck at the bank, offering to buy their deposit claims at a discount, The Information reported separately.

  • Costco Gives Members a Gift It Doesn't Have to

    The warehouse club wants to deliver value for its members and it has a silver bullet to make that happen that most of its rivals lack.

  • SVB’s New Owner, the FDIC, Gives Workers 45 Days of Employment

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation added a few new employees to its payroll late Friday, taking on workers from shuttered SVB Financial Group, at least for a few weeks, as it serves as receiver of the collapsed lending institution. Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups Flee

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case

    Despite the backing of the U.S. government, Moderna Inc on Friday failed to persuade a federal judge it should not have to face a patent lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine and that the United States should have been sued instead. U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg ruled for the second time that Moderna had not yet shown that the government was the proper target of a lawsuit by Arbutus Biopharma Corp and Genevant Sciences GmbH. Representatives for Moderna, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

  • Boeing Can Resume 787 Dreamliner Deliveries, FAA Says

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it has cleared the way for Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners. The Arlington, Va., plane maker had halted deliveries in February of the wide-body jets over regulatory documentation issues. The FAA has said that Boeing was conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component.

  • After Silicon Valley Bank Fails, Tech Startups Race to Meet Payroll

    Their deposits are locked up for now, so some firms are making backup plans for alternative funding—and even encouraging customers to shop in order to keep operations going.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Google over-hired talent to do ‘fake work’ and stop them working for rivals, claims former PayPal boss, Keith Rabois

    The PayPal Mafia veteran claimed new hires were given "fake work", adding that mass layoffs seen in the sector are overdue.

  • This Morningstar Strategy Could Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement

    Thanks to target date funds and some simple rules of thumb, picking a mix of stocks, bonds and cash is pretty straightforward while you're still saving for retirement. According to conventional wisdom, the further out from retirement you are, the … Continue reading → The post Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Inside the Great Athletic Leadership Shakeup: The C-Suite Hiring Trends to Know Now

    Women from outside the industry are edging their way in — and nabbing top jobs.

  • ChatGPT is about to make the business of retirement planning and financial advice profoundly human

    ChatGPT and other AIs are set to transform the business of financial and retirement advice, and not just because of what the technology does.

  • Venezuela Taps Mideast Firm to Join Oil JV Seized From Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela has awarded a stake in a key oil joint venture to a little-known firm called GazMin International Group almost six months after seizing it from Russian executives, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeFrom Sant

  • 4 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Business-Software Services Industry

    The Zacks Business-Software Services industry players like MSCI, TYL, SNX and PLUS are poised to benefit from the robust demand trend for multi-cloud-enabled software solutions.

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Week’s Best: Morgan, Schwab in Recruiting Dust-up

    Morgan Stanley has lost a multimillion-dollar arbitration case stemming from a recruiting dispute with Charles Schwab that dates back to 2019. After a long and winding legal road, a three-person panel of Finra arbitrators has ordered Morgan to pay both Schwab and the advisors $7.7 million in joint awards.