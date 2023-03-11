Crisis Communications and Financial Service Team at 5WPR Offers Support to Businesses Impacted by Silicon Valley Bank Failure

The firm's teams will be offering expertise on external and internal communications as businesses react to the developing story and uncertainty from employees, customers and vendors

NEW YORK, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses across the financial, technology and VC sectors react and respond to the developing situation caused by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, 5W Public Relations' crisis communications and financial services team has announced an initiative aimed at offering their expertise to companies and executives navigating external and internal communications to inform and assure employees, customers and vendors.

The agency will be creating and sharing information through regular emails to clients and businesses in affected industries. The topics covered will span internal and external communications procedures, stakeholder mapping, business continuity, FAQs, relationship management, customer service engagement, among others.

"While we don't yet know the full impact of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, we do know that leaders at businesses across many sectors are working around the clock to mitigate their exposure and protect their employees, customers and partners," said Matt Caiola, co-CEO of 5W Public Relations and head of its Corporate, Technology and Digital divisions. "In events like these, clear, informative, and quick communications is of utmost importance and comes with the highest of stakes. Companies and executives are focused on operational needs right now, meaning they need the support of savvy, experienced and agile communications experts that understand their businesses, the needs and concerns of their stakeholders, and can help them navigate real time communications in an understandably highly charged internal and external moment. We are actively advising our own clients across the agency, and we hope the insights and information from our team will help organizations navigate the multitude of scenarios they may encounter during this time."

5WPR's crisis communications practice specializes in highly-charged issues and crisis management for companies and individuals facing unanticipated difficulties in the marketplace and has guided clients through many periods of financial unrest, including the 2008 recession and the early days of COVID. The firm has handled a broad spectrum of issues including IPO's, business and personal litigation, product recalls, trade disputes, environmental problems, warranty and product liability claims, executive scandals, miss-informed publics, sexual harassment, labor issues, criminal indictments, and a variety of sensitive domestic and international political issues.

